Free League Publishing releases Trials of Saruman, a new expansion for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game featuring six adventures set in the Third Age.

Free League Publishing has officially released Trials of Saruman, a significant new expansion for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game. This latest addition invites players to explore the complex history of one of Middle-earth's most formidable figures. The product arrives as a hardcover book accompanied by a complete digital PDF version for modern convenience.

Expansion Details and Core Mechanics

The core package consists of six distinct adventures that serve as a direct supplement to the base roleplaying system. Each scenario is designed to be played as an individual session or woven into a larger narrative campaign created by the group. The content focuses heavily on the political and magical tensions that defined the late Third Age. Players will navigate intricate plots involving spies, counselors, and ancient artifacts.

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Plot Setting and Timeline Context

The narrative anchor for this expansion is the year 2965 of the Third Age. This specific date places the events twenty-four years after a major historical victory where an alliance of Elves, Men, and Dwarves defeated a horde of Orcs and Wild Wolves. That battle, which occurred under a sky darkened by Giant Bats, inaugurated a new era of prosperity for the Free Peoples. The new adventures take place during this fragile peace, showcasing the events leading directly up to the War of the Ring.

Saruman's Influence and Player Agency

Players in these sessions are tasked with serving and watching the White Wizard Saruman. As Saruman the White is the Lord of Isengard, a counsellor to kings, a master of Ring-lore, and the chief adversary of the Enemy, his presence dominates the storyline. The expansion allows the group to explore whether Saruman's doom is already written or if the heroes can change the ending. The stakes are absolute, with Saruman's fate and that of all Middle-earth lying in the hands of the players. The narrative begins before his fall, ensuring the treason of Isengard has not yet begun.

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Market Availability and Product Specifications

Trials of Saruman is now available for purchase directly through Free League Publishing. The retail price for the physical hardcover edition is set at £35.04. The publisher confirms that the product is eligible for worldwide shipping, allowing international fans to access the content. While the primary target audience consists of players of The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game, the book also serves as a standalone visual and narrative resource. It features incredibly detailed art of Saruman and stunning environments that appeal to general franchise enthusiasts.

Franchise Legacy and Cultural Impact

The release continues the legacy of a franchise originally created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The character of Saruman was famously brought to life by Christopher Lee in Peter Jackson's movie adaptations, cementing his status as a memorable antagonist. This new roleplaying expansion joins a vast multimedia history that includes The Lord of the Rings Movie series and The Rings of Power television show. For collectors and gamers, Trials of Saruman represents a tangible return to the land of Eriador and the intricate lore that defines the fantasy universe.