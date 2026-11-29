The trial surrounding the death of Kara Welsh, a gymnast from Plainfield, begins this week. Her then-boyfriend is accused of killing her.

, was a decorated gymnast from Plainfield who was attending the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. She was 21 when she was shot and killed. On August 30, 2024, Welch died inside a downtown Whitewater apartment building when she was shot multiple times right as her final school year was set to start.

An especially heartbreaking loss for her sister, who told a judge her feelings during a bond hearing days after Kara's death. Richards is the man accused of pulling the trigger. Richards has been in county custody with no bond awaiting this trial since Kara's death.

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Federal regulators shut $6 billion Indiana lender in biggest bank failure in over two yearsAccording to the court file, the Walworth County District Attorney's office has lined up more than 50 possible witnesses in their prosecution case. No matter the outcome, Kara's legacy will remain on display at the place where she made so many people proud.