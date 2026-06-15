A young Russian diplomat, Evgeny Lyukshin, has been identified as the mastermind behind an arson campaign targeting UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The plot involved hiring individuals through encrypted messaging and cryptocurrency payments, part of a larger Russian sabotage operation.

At no point during the trial of three young men charged with conducting an arson campaign against the Prime Minister was the identity of the plots mysterious mastermind revealed.

Referred to only as El Money, the Russian-speaking man operated in the shadows, sharing details of potential targets using encrypted messaging services and transferring cash via untraceable cryptocurrency accounts. But recently it was claimed that the man behind the plot was a young Russian diplomat named Evgeny Lyukshin, known as EL, the son of a senior official.

Schooled in information warfare by spies and propagandists, the 23-year-old, identified by the BBC, is said to be close to the highest levels of power in Moscow. Lyukshin has even been pictured with Russias deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko. His father is believed to be a senior Russian diplomat who served at the embassy in Denmark, with access to sensitive Nato files.

The BBC alleges that the arson attack was just one part of an extensive campaign of sabotage, provocation and lies leading all the way to the Russian state. It added that Russian operatives ran their sabotage and provocation campaign remotely through social media and the messaging app Telegram, creating fake online far-right and Muslim groups used to organise acts of vandalism in the UK and stir up division and fear.

Lyukshin did not respond to the BBCs questions about his role in the plot. But when challenged over his involvement, within hours the propaganda channel El Money had been using disappeared from the internet.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy rejected any attempt to associate Russia or its foreign ministry with unlawful activities, adding that Russia posed no threat to the United Kingdom. The BBCs report was backed up by the Financial Times, which reported that El Money was located in Russia and closely aligned with NoName057(16), a pro-Kremlin hacktivist group the US has called a Russian state-sanctioned project.

Apart from organising the firebombing of Sir Keir Starmers home in Islington, which was occupied by his sister-in-law at the time, El Money attempted to exacerbate social tensions in Britain by recruiting people to engage in painting anti-Islamic graffiti at mosques and other sites across London. The individuals hired to carry out such crimes tended to be gullible people purely motivated by a desire for cash.

This was the case with the two young men convicted at the Old Bailey for the arson attacks targeting the Prime Minister. Roman Lavrynovych, the ringleader, was living in London after fleeing Ukraine with his family. Looking for work, he encountered the individual nicknamed El Money online.

Rather than run away when the unidentified stranger offered to pay him £3,000 in cryptocurrency to set fire to a car and two properties in north London, the 22-year-old Lavrynovych readily agreed, enlisting Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, to help. A third man, 35-year-old Ukrainian Petro Pochynok, was charged alongside them but was cleared of conspiring to damage property by fire. Eager but amateurish, within hours of the final attack last May, Lavrynovych was arrested.

He was quickly linked to the crime scenes through his bus journeys, CCTV footage, and mobile phone tracking data. He was caught on camera at B&Q buying white spirit used to start the fire, and traces of the liquid were found on his Fila trainers. Photos on his phone recorded reconnaissance trips, along with video and images of the actual blazes.

Additionally, there were hundreds of incriminating messages to his co-accused and to El Money, an account that was said in court to be operated by more than one person. Lavrynovych later insisted he had no idea about the significance of the targets, claiming to not even know who Sir Keir was. That the duo might indeed have been truly ignorant of what they had done was supported by a message sent by El Money to Lavrynovych after the final blaze.

The case highlights the dangers of foreign interference and the ease with which individuals can be recruited for malicious acts through online platforms





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