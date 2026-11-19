Court testimony in Florida details how British music tutor Sonia Exelby sent desperate messages to Dwain Hall before her death, claiming she was held at gunpoint and feared no one would find her in time.

Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old music tutor from Portsmouth, sent a series of harrowing messages while held against her will by Dwain Hall in Reddick, Florida, in October of last year. The victim, who had traveled to the United States with the intent to end her own life, expressed extreme fear that she would not survive the encounter. In one specific text sent via a friend, Ari Petursson, Exelby wrote that she believed no one would be able to locate her before it was too late. Hall, 54, is currently standing trial in Ocala, Florida, where he faces charges of kidnapping and murder, allegations he firmly denies in court.

Core Details of the Fatal Encounter

Dwain Hall, a self-described sadist and father-of-two, allegedly met Exelby on a hardcore fetish website where he worshipped the Egyptian god of death. Prosecutors state that Hall groomed the vulnerable British national, who had a documented history of mental health struggles, until she agreed to pay him to help her die. The plan involved the pair traveling to a remote Airbnb located near Reddick in Marion County. However, legal proceedings have revealed that Exelby experienced a change of heart upon arriving in the United States, leading to a tragic escalation of violence that Hall pursued regardless of her refusal.

Also read Florida Man Sentenced for Murder of British Woman in Fetish Plot

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Exelby's older sister, Sara Exelby, provided critical testimony regarding the timeline of events and the nature of the messages received from her sister. Sara testified that Ari Petursson, a male friend of Sonia, forwarded a disjointed and alarming message he had received while Sonia was allegedly with Hall. The text indicated that Hall frequently confiscated her phone due to a lack of trust, stating that there was no way out unless Exelby shot him. Hall argues that the encounter was consensual, but the messages suggest a power dynamic where Exelby was being coerced and abused.

In the messages, Exelby claimed that Hall always kept a weapon on him and watched her closely, only allowing her brief windows to use her phone. She described being locked in a room with no signal in the middle of nowhere, noting that Hall had made her record disclaimers and message her family, which she suspected was done for his amusement. The victim wrote that she was questioning her earlier decision to proceed with the arrangement, stating she could not bring herself to kill anyone, and expressed terror at the prospect of being found only after her death.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Sara Exelby testified that she immediately alerted the police upon receiving the distressing communication from Ari Petursson. The family had previously been warned by Sonia in November 2023 that she was being threatened by men online, a disclosure that caused significant distress for the sisters. Sara described the terrifying realization that their sister was in such a vulnerable state, exploited by individuals who took advantage of her mental health struggles. The trial at the Marion County Judicial Center continues as the jury examines the digital evidence that connects the victim to her alleged killer.

The proceedings have highlighted the severe consequences of online grooming and the exploitation of individuals with mental health issues. Exelby's family shared their grief and confusion, noting that Sonia had moved in with them for two years after graduating due to her struggles before eventually relocating to Australia. Sara, who had recently flown in from her home in Australia to check on her sister's well-being, expressed the heartbreak of realizing she had failed to turn up for a planned meeting. The court continues to hear evidence as the legal process seeks to determine the final moments of Sonia Exelby's life.