Trial of Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson Hears Disturbing Account from Alleged Victim

The sexual assault trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson heard a police video interview from an alleged victim. Complainant B described multiple incidents of abuse, including one witnessed by Donaldson's wife, and an alleged apology later. Donaldson denies 18 historical sex offences spanning over two decades. His wife faces related charges but is unfit to plead. The trial is ongoing.

A woman who alleges she was sexually abused as a child by former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson testified through a police video interview played at his trial.

The interview, recorded in March 2024, was presented to a jury at Newry Crown Court. The complainant, identified as Complainant B, described two alleged assaults. The first incident occurred when she was of primary school age. She recounted that Donaldson put his hands down her underwear, pulled her legs apart, and then sexually assaulted her.

She told police she could not disclose the abuse at the time, telling only an imaginary friend. When asked to name her alleged abuser, she stated: 'Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

' She added, 'I just remember hearing his heavy breathing. ' A second alleged assault took place when she was of secondary school age. She alleged that this incident was witnessed by Donaldson's wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, who then walked away. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 historical sex offence charges, including one count of rape.

The charges span from 1985 to 2008 and involve two alleged victims. His wife, Eleanor, denies several counts of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending. While she faces a trial of the facts after being deemed medically unfit to plead, she maintains her innocence. During the emotionally charged interview, Complainant B frequently became upset as she described growing up 'sexually abused by an adult' and stated that Donaldson's hands were 'down my pants a lot.

' She further revealed that as a teenager she was referred to a Christian centre, where after disclosing the alleged abuse to a worker, a meeting was arranged between her and Donaldson. She quoted him as saying, 'He apologised for what he had done to me in the past.

' Donaldson, the former long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March 2024. Following the emergence of the allegations, he resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and was suspended from the party. The trial continues, with the jury hearing the recorded evidence from the complainant





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Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Sexual Assault Trial Historical Sex Offences Newry Crown Court Complainant B Eleanor Donaldson

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