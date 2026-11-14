Trial for former Uvalde school police chief in Robb Elementary shooting criminal case moves to Corpus Christi

The criminal case involving former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo will take place in Corpus Christi early next year.

The criminal case involving former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo will take place in Corpus Christi early next year. The change of venue was first reported by The Uvalde Leader-News on Friday, and comes months after Arredondo’s attorney, Paul Looney, asked Judge Sid Harle to move his trial out of Uvalde County.

Looney wanted to secure a fair jury that was not directly impacted by the tragedy. During a court hearing on Friday, Harle moved Arredondo’s trial out of Uvalde County and said it will occur on Feb. 22, 2027. It will take place in the same courthouse where his former subordinate, Adrian Gonzales, was acquitted on 29 counts of child endangerment.

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Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges connected with the the law enforcement response to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed. More of this story on KSAT: Federal judge to hear dispute over Border Patrol testimony in Pete Arredondo criminal case FULL VERDICT TIMELINE: Jurors reach not guilty verdict in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Uvalde senior Cory Luevanos chosen to wear No. 21, honoring brother and all Robb Elementary victims