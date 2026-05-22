Trial Ends In Conviction of 2 Firms, Manager Over Labourer's Death in Trench Collapse Inquiry

Gheorghita Arsene, a 33-year-old Romanian national, died while working on the demolition of a care home in Banstead, Surrey, after one or more trench walls collapsed on him.

Two firms and a manager have been convicted over the death of a labourer who was buried alive after a 10ft trench collapse d on top of him.

Gheorghita Arsene, a 33-year-old Romanian national, died while he was working on the demolition of a care home in Banstead, Surrey, on June 24 2020. He had been working to replace a damaged pipe at the bottom of the 10ft deep trench when without warning one or more of the trench walls collapsed. His colleagues then desperately tried to dig him out of the soil with their bare hands and to remove debris from his face.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene but paramedics' efforts to revive him were hampered by the weight of the soil around him and difficulties in digging him out. It was not possible to carry out chest compressions as Mr Arsene could not be removed from the trench and he was sadly pronounced dead at 2.44pm, an hour after the accident happened. The excavation was so unsafe that the body could not be removed until the following morning





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Trench Collapse Care Home Demolition Labourer Death Health And Safety Regulations Old Bailey Contracts Manager Anthony O'connor Site Manager Peter Wraith Assistant Greg Peake

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