Trial date 'tentatively set' for man accused of murdering actor Jonathan Joss

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The pre-trial hearing for the suspect in the 2025 shooting death of 'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss takes place this morning. On Nov. 4, a scheduling order filed in Bexar County Court revealed the planned trial date for Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez on May 10, 2027.

Alvarez is accused of shooting Joss outside the property where the actor's South Side home once stood. He has since been charged with murder. After both sides turned over affidavits from neighbors who could be used as potential witnesses in the case during a June 1 hearing, both sides worked to coordinate the proposed trial date.

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Joss, whose legal name was Jonathan Joss Gonzales, was best known as the voice of John Redcorn on the animated series “King of the Hill. ” He also played Chief Ken Hotate on “Parks and Recreation. ” Police said the shooting happened after an argument between Joss and Alvarez, who lived nearby. According to the arrest report, Alvarez admitted to the shooting when officers arrived, telling them, “I shot him.

” He was taken into custody at the scene. The shooting followed years of problems at the property and between neighbors. Records showed police had been called to the area dozens of times for disturbances, welfare checks and other incidents. Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, previously said he believed Joss was killed in a hate crime and that the couple had faced years of harassment because of their sexual orientation.

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Police initially said investigators had found no evidence the shooting was connected to Joss' sexual orientation, but then-San Antonio Police Chief William McManus later said it was too early in the investigation to rule out a possible hate crime. Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children. FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate.

A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNational Fried Chicken Sandwich Day brings free and discounted sandwiches to San Antonio, with app and rewards deals from Popeyes, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Whataburger, KFC and more as chicken sandwich demand keeps rising.

Joshua Schladweiler, 18, died in July after he reportedly was traveling around 100 mph, crossed the center line and struck a van. His BAC was 0.171 at the time.