Trial Begins for Race Car Driver Joey Mawson Accused of Raping Michael Schumacher's Nurse

Australian driver Joey Mawson faces trial in Switzerland for allegedly raping a nurse who cared for Michael Schumacher. The prosecution says the nurse was heavily intoxicated at Schumacher's mansion when the assault occurred; Mawson claims it was consensual.

The trial of Australian race car driver Joey Mawson commenced in Nyon, Switzerland , concerning allegations of sexual assault against a nurse who provided care for Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher .

The incident is alleged to have occurred on November 23, 2019, at Schumacher's residence in Gland, near Geneva. The prosecution asserts that Mawson raped the nurse twice in her bedroom after she had become heavily intoxicated during an evening with staff. According to the indictment, the nurse consumed a significant amount of alcohol, became so impaired she fell and was carried to her room fully clothed by employees.

The court heard that she awoke the following morning in pain, discovering blood-stained sheets and experiencing soreness in her vaginal and anal regions. She reportedly had no memory of the event and was informed by a colleague that Mawson had been sent to check on her. When questioned, Mawson allegedly confirmed something had happened. Mawson vigorously denies the charges, maintaining the encounter was consensual.

In his testimony, he described the nurse as flirtatious and stated she initiated kissing and mutual touching. He claimed she was alert and conscious, able to display body language such as placing her leg on a pool table. He argued that two videos from the evening, though not shown in court, demonstrated her flirtatious behavior.

Mawson explained that he later texted the nurse an apology, saying he was sorry for any emotional damage and physical pain, because he felt overwhelmed by the accusations and wanted to act gentlemanly, while still asserting his innocence. He also admitted to staying in her apartment until dawn to avoid employees discovering their interaction. Prosecutor Xavier Christe highlighted inconsistencies in Mawson's account, questioning his claimed vivid memory of certain details despite heavy alcohol consumption.

Christe noted contradictions, such as Mawson's initial statement about condom use versus later testimony that no protection was used. The nurse's lawyer, Marc Michod, emphasized her professional excellence and criticized Mawson's lack of remorse or acknowledgment of sexual aggression. Michod also provided context about the nurse's role caring for Schumacher, stressing the global attention on the household since the racing icon's debilitating accident.

The case continues, with the court weighing the conflicting narratives of a consensual encounter versus a violent assault on an incapacitated woman





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Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Nurse Rape Trial Switzerland Sexual Assault Consent Intoxication

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