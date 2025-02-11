Trial Begins for Man Charged in Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Hadi Matar, charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022, faces trial in New York. Jurors hear from Chautauqua Institution staff, but details of the fatwa against Rushdie are unlikely to be discussed.

The trial of Hadi Matar , the 27-year-old man charged with stabbing famed author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 attack, commenced on Monday in Chautauqua County court in Mayville, New York. Jurors heard from staff members at the Chautauqua Institution , where Rushdie was scheduled to give a speech when Matar allegedly attacked him on stage, stabbing him more than a dozen times. Matar has been in custody since the attack and pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks, with jurors expected to review video and photographic evidence from the day of the attack. However, jurors are unlikely to hear about the 1989 fatwa issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie’s death, according to District Attorney Jason Schmidt. Schmidt argued that the case is straightforward, emphasizing Matar's deliberate and unprovoked attack on Rushdie in front of a live audience. Public defender Lynn Schaffer, representing Matar, countered that the case is more complex than the prosecution suggests, highlighting the need for the state to prove elements beyond the fact that a serious crime occurred. A separate indictment brought by federal authorities alleges that Matar was motivated by a terrorist organization's 2006 endorsement of the fatwa. A federal terrorism trial on these charges is scheduled to be held at a later date in U.S. District Court in Buffalo





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Salman Rushdie Hadi Matar Stabbing Trial Chautauqua Institution Fatwa Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salman Rushdie Attack Trial Begins: Author to Testify Against Accused StabberThe trial of Hadi Matar, charged with trying to fatally stab author Salman Rushdie, begins with opening statements. Rushdie, who sustained serious injuries in the 2022 attack, is expected to testify, facing his attacker for the first time in over two years. Matar, who pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault, is accused of stabbing Rushdie multiple times during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

Read more »

Salman Rushdie to Face Attacker in Court as Trial BeginsThe trial of Hadi Matar, accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022, is set to begin. Rushdie, who will testify, sustained severe injuries, including partial blindness and permanent hand damage. Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Read more »

Salman Rushdie Attack Trial Begins: Author to TestifyThe trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder author Salman Rushdie, is underway in New York. Rushdie, who survived the 2022 attack, is expected to testify against Matar. The case centers around Matar’s alleged stabbing of Rushdie during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last a week to 10 days.

Read more »

Salman Rushdie Attacker's Trial Begins in New YorkHadi Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault for stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday, with Rushdie expected to testify. The trial is expected to last a week to 10 days.

Read more »

Hadi Matar Trial Begins for Salman Rushdie AttackThe trial of Hadi Matar, charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack, has commenced in Chautauqua County, New York. Rushdie is expected to testify against his attacker, marking the first time he will face Matar since the incident. The trial is anticipated to last a week to 10 days.

Read more »

Salman Rushdie Attack Trial BeginsThe trial of Hadi Matar, charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022, is underway. Rushdie is expected to testify, facing his attacker for the first time since the attack. Matar pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.

Read more »