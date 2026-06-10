Trial Begins for Man Accused of Starting Devastating Palisades Fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht faces federal arson charges for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire that killed 12 and destroyed thousands of homes in 2025.

More than a year after the Palisades Fire ravaged the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, the trial of the man accused of starting the blaze began this week.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, faces federal charges including arson and malicious destruction by means of fire, stemming from the devastating wildfire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Prosecutors allege that Rinderknecht started a fire on January 1, 2025, which smoldered undetected in root systems before flaring up on January 7, leading to one of the most destructive fires in California history.

During opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt O'Brien presented evidence including security camera footage showing the point of ignition and phone records indicating Rinderknecht called 911 sixteen times in quick succession on the evening of January 1. Investigators later seized a barbecue lighter from his car, which he admitted having with him on the trail near the ignition site. O'Brien argued that the defendant, recently heartbroken and angry, sought revenge against society.

'He wanted revenge. Revenge against society because he blamed society for all his troubles,' O'Brien told the jury. Defense attorney Steve Haney countered that Rinderknecht was on the hilltop that night to watch fireworks after dropping off Uber passengers nearby. Haney asserted that multiple witnesses and first responders would testify to hearing fireworks around the time the fire ignited.

'When all the evidence is in, there will be one thing missing: proof that Jonathan Rinderknecht started that fire on Jan. 1,' Haney said. The trial is expected to continue with testimony from fire investigators, witnesses, and experts. Rinderknecht faces at least five years in prison if convicted. The judge in the case has barred the defense from introducing evidence or arguments about alleged negligence by the Los Angeles Fire Department, deeming it irrelevant and potentially confusing for the jury.

The Palisades Fire remains a grim milestone in California's history, with recovery and rebuilding efforts ongoing in the affected areas. The trial has drawn significant attention as the community seeks closure and accountability for the destruction





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