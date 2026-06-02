Trial Begins for Driver Joey Mawson Accused of Raping Nurse at Michael Schumacher's Swiss Mansion

Australian racer Joey Mawson denies raping a nurse who cared for Michael Schumacher, claiming consensual sex. The alleged victim woke in pain with blood on sheets after a night of heavy drinking at the champion's estate in 2019. The trial explores issues of consent, delayed reporting, and the nurse's subsequent dismissal.

A court in Nyon, Switzerland , has begun proceedings in a high-profile case involving Australian race car driver Joey Mawson , who faces charges of raping a nurse who cared for Formula One legend Michael Schumacher .

The alleged incident occurred on November 23, 2019, at Schumacher's mansion in Gland, near Geneva. Mawson, a close friend of Schumacher's son Mick and a frequent guest at the family home, denies the accusations, insisting the sexual encounter was consensual. The trial, which opened in October 2025 but was adjourned after Mawson failed to appear, resumed with testimony from the alleged victim.

She recounted that an evening of heavy drinking with Schumacher's staff left her severely intoxicated, to the point of collapse. After being carried to her room by employees, she awoke the next morning naked, in pain, and with blood-stained bedsheets. She reported vaginal and anal pain and could not recall the events. When she inquired, a colleague confirmed Mawson had been sent to check on her; Mawson allegedly admitted something had happened.

The prosecution presented text messages in which Mawson apologized, saying, "I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart" and "I'm so sorry for the pain I'm causing you.

" Mawson's defense argues the relationship was consensual and highlights that the victim only filed a complaint in January 2022, two years after the alleged assault and after her dismissal from the Schumacher household in 2020. Her lawyer, Patrick Michod, described her termination as a "brutal dismissal" and a "second act of violence," noting she had been a trusted member of the team caring for Schumacher, the seven-time F1 champion who has been out of public view since a 2013 skiing accident.

The Schumacher family is not involved in the case and was not called as witnesses. The trial is expected to conclude by 6pm local time





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Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Rape Trial Switzerland Consent Nurse Alleged Assault Schumacher Mansion Delayed Complaint Text Messages Apology

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