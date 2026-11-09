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Darnell Taylor

Trial begins for Columbus woman accused of killing 5-year-old boy

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Trial begins for Columbus woman accused of killing 5-year-old boy
Pammy Maye · Murder · AMBER Alert
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The trial for the Columbus woman accused of killing a five-year-old boy in 2024, began Monday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The trial for the Columbus woman accused of killing a five-year-old boy in 2024, began Monday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Court.

In May, Pammy Maye was found competent to stand trial for the murder of Darnell Taylor. Maye was the child’s legal guardian. In July, Maye rejected a plea deal. Taylor’s body was found in a Columbus storm drain in February 2024.

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Columbus Police issued an AMBER Alert for Taylor after Maye’s husband called 911 just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2024 and said his wife woke him up and said she harmed the child. Maye’s abandoned Jeep Cherokee was located at the Parkview Estates on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 14, 2024.

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TIMELINE: What we know after Columbus AMBER Alert ends in tragic death of 5-year-old Maye was arrested by Brooklyn police around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2024 after a business owner reported a woman walking suspiciously around a building. During an interview with Maye, police said she told them where to find Taylor’s body. Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2024, Columbus officers located the body in a storm drain.

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Pammy Maye Murder AMBER Alert Columbus Brooklyn COMPETENCY Franlin County BROOKLYN POLICE PAMMY MAYE PLEA DEAL FRANKLIN COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

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