Tri-Union Seafoods Voluntarily Recalls Canned Tuna Due to Botulism Risk

Tri-Union Seafoods is voluntarily recalling several canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to botulism, a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning. The recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution and consumers are advised not to use the affected products.

Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled several canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to botulism, a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning. The recall was initiated on February 7th as a precautionary measure, according to the company. A Tri-Union Seafoods supplier alerted the company to a defect in the easy-open pull-tab can lids, which could compromise the seal integrity of the product.

This could result in leakage or contamination with Clostridium botulinum, bacteria that produce the botulinum toxin. Botulism is a life-threatening illness that affects the body's nerves, causing symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurred vision, slurred speech, breathing difficulties, and impaired eye movement. The affected Tri-Union Seafoods products were sold under various brands, including Genova, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and Van Camp's, in retail stores across more than two dozen states and Washington, D.C. Specific can codes, best-if-used-by dates, and UPC numbers of the recalled products are available on the Tri-Union Seafoods website and FDA press releases. The company strongly advises consumers not to use any of the recalled products, even if they appear or smell normal. If you experience any symptoms of botulism, seek immediate medical attention. Tri-Union Seafoods emphasizes that this recall only affects the specified products and that no other products are impacted by this potential defect. The company is dedicated to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.Customers who have purchased recalled cans can return them to the retailer for a full refund, dispose of them safely, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. The company is working closely with the FDA to ensure the safe removal of all affected products from the market and to prevent any further incidents





