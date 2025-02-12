Tri-State Area Braces for a Week of Winter Weather

Multiple snowstorms are expected to hit the tri-state area this week, causing school delays and potential transportation disruptions.

Nearly three dozen school districts, concentrated primarily in New Jersey, announced delayed openings on Tuesday following several inches of snow that fell overnight. This storm was part of a series of weather systems expected to affect the tri-state area throughout the week. The latest snow event produced less accumulation compared to the weekend's storm. Snowfall didn't begin until after the evening commute for most of the New York City metropolitan area.

However, it started in the late afternoon for regions south and west of the city, including Philadelphia and Toms River.By Wednesday morning's commute, road conditions are anticipated to significantly improve due to the efforts of plows and salt application. Despite this, drivers are advised to remain cautious on the roads as patchy slick spots are likely, especially for early commuters. Following the evening/overnight snow, another weather system is set to intensify Wednesday night into Thursday. Winter weather advisories are already in effect for New York's Sullivan and Ulster counties, forecasting light snow and ice accumulation Wednesday night. The second system approaching the tri-state region this week is expected to be more impactful in terms of timing and precipitation type. This system will coincide with both the Wednesday evening commute and the Thursday morning commute, potentially resulting in challenging driving conditions. The Catskills and Poconos will experience mainly snow and ice, while lower elevations and coastal areas, including New York City, will see a mixture of snow and ice transitioning to primarily rain. Snow accumulations in the mountains are projected to range from 1 to 3 inches, while most other areas will receive less than an inch. Even these small amounts are likely to melt away with the subsequent rainfall. Regardless of precipitation type, this system is projected to largely move out before the start of Thursday's morning commute.Most people can anticipate damp roads, although some light slush or icy glaze is possible further north in the Hudson Valley. The third system impacting the tri-state area will arrive over the weekend, intensifying on Saturday and continuing through Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will begin below freezing in the city but will quickly rise above freezing. This temperature shift will transform the wintry precipitation into all rain. While this will lessen the treacherous driving conditions, it may disrupt weekend plans due to the less-than-ideal weather. The duration and intensity of this system's rainfall will lead to significant soaking, raising concerns about potential flooding in the coming days.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNOWSTORMS WINTER WEATHER SCHOOL DELAYS TRANSPORTATION TRISTATEAREA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warm Weekend, Snowy Monday: Tri-State Braces for Rapid Weather ChangeA mild Saturday with patchy rain is followed by a winter storm Sunday bringing 3-5 inches of snow to most areas, with higher accumulations possible in North Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s next week, with morning lows dipping into the single digits.

Read more »

Tri-State Braces for Bitter Cold After SnowfallThe Tri-State area is experiencing a significant cold snap following a heavy snowfall on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop to record lows, posing challenges for city crews and residents alike.

Read more »

Tri-State Braces for Another Winter Storm Tuesday NightA winter storm watch is in effect for Tuesday night as another storm system is expected to bring light to moderate snowfall to the tri-state area. This follows a weekend of significant snowfall.

Read more »

Arctic Blast to Grip the Tri-State Area With Record-Breaking Cold TemperaturesGet ready for a frigid week ahead as the tri-state area braces for its coldest temperatures in nearly two years. A powerful arctic front will sweep through the region, plunging temperatures well below freezing and bringing the possibility of snow. The National Weather Service warns of potentially dangerous conditions, urging residents to take precautions and bundle up.

Read more »

Bitter Cold and Potential Snow Heading to Tri-State AreaA major storm system is expected to bring significant cold and the possibility of snow to New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut over the weekend. Temperatures will plummet, with wind chills potentially reaching dangerous levels. The storm's track and intensity will determine the amount of snowfall.

Read more »

Immigrants in the Tri-State area fear Impact of President-elect Trump's policiesDubravka looks like your typical 20-year-old college student in New York City, but she lives with a fear most students in the U.S. do not. The fear of her family being separated.

Read more »