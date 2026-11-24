Trezor warns users not to type wallet backups into phones after a Trezor Safe 7 lost $600,000 on an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The incident involves iOS 27.2.1 and affects TRON and Solana holdings.

Trezor has issued a critical security warning to cryptocurrency users after a reported theft of over $600,000 involving a Trezor Safe 7 hardware wallet. The incident occurred on an iPhone 17 Pro Max running iOS 27.2.1, affecting assets on both the TRON and Solana networks. The warning explicitly advises users to never type their wallet backup into a phone, app, or website, as this practice poses severe security risks.

The Core Details of the $600,000 Theft

According to a report by Onchain Lens, a user lost significant funds while using a Trezor Safe 7 for nearly two months. The victim stated that the Trezor wallet arrived sealed with no visible tampering. The recovery phrase was generated directly on the Trezor screen and was written on paper, never being stored digitally or entered into the iPhone. The user accessed their funds via Trezor Suite on an iPhone 17 Pro Max using Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the Exodus wallet was installed on the same iPhone. The Trezor wallets for TRON and Solana shared a single recovery phrase, linking the compromise to both networks.

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Financial Losses and Transaction Records

The financial damage was substantial, with the victim reporting that $580,000 was stolen from Trezor on the TRON network. An unauthorized transaction moved 49,999 USDT on Nov. 21, 2026, utilizing default owner permission, which makes the signing authority central to the investigation. Furthermore, $23,400 was drained from Trezor on the Solana network. The victim maintains that they never approved these transfers using the hardware device. The device was running iOS 27.2.1, and the victim asserts that they never authorized these unauthorized transactions. The iPhone remains the main point of focus, as both Trezor Suite and Exodus were reportedly used on the same iPhone 17 Pro Max running iOS 27.2.1, and both were affected.

Trezor's Response and Device Integrity

Trezor responded to the disclosure by stating that Trezor wallets do not get drained out of nowhere. The company emphasized that there are currently no reports of funds being stolen remotely from any device due to implants. @OnchainLens @binance @Bybit_Official UPDATE: This device came directly from Trezor and shows no sign of an implant. We're still investigating what happened. So far there's no confirmed loss of funds from implants and no implant found in any Trezor Safe 7. Trezor confirmed that the device affected came directly from the company and showed no sign of an implant. The wallet provider added that it continues to investigate what happened. This appears to be a standalone case, as Trezor reiterated that so far, no confirmed loss of funds from implants has been reported, and no implant has been found in any Trezor Safe 7. It also reiterated an important security warning: users should never enter their wallet backups into a phone, application, or website.

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Investigation into iOS 27.2.1 and Bluetooth

Trezor is designed to keep private keys inside the hardware device. However, compromising the phone alone should normally not provide access to Trezor's private keys. The mechanism behind both thefts remains largely unknown. On November 9, 2026, Apple issued iOS 27.2.1, which patched several security holes, including some related to Bluetooth. The victim was reportedly running this version when the theft occurred. Thus, there is currently no evidence connecting those vulnerabilities to these transactions. Possible causes outlined included compromised recovery credentials, unauthorized signing, or a device or software security failure.

Ongoing Security Warnings for Users

The primary concern highlighted by Trezor is the potential for human error or malware if backup phrases are entered into digital environments. The company stressed that similar cases usually trace back to a compromised wallet backup. The warning is clear: users must never type their wallet backup into a phone, app, or website. This advice is crucial given the high value of the stolen assets and the complexity of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and Trezor has not yet identified a definitive cause for the breach. Users are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to strict security protocols when managing their cryptocurrency holdings.