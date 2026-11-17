Trezor disclosed its third partner data breach this year after an attacker accessed personal information linked to about 27,000 orders at Skladon.

Trezor warned an attacker has been able to access customer names, phone numbers and delivery addresses linked to 27,000 orders from one of its shipping providers.

Hardware wallet maker Trezor has disclosed its third partner data breach this year, warning that an attacker accessed personal information linked to approximately 27,000 orders held by shipping provider Skladon. The exposed information includes customers’ names, phone numbers, delivery addresses, email addresses and purchase details for orders placed between Aug. 9 and Nov. 7. Monday that it believes the attacker exported the data. Its own systems were not compromised, and customers’ devices remain secure, the company said.

Also read Android Data Saver Settings Guide to Reduce Mobile Data Usage

The disclosure follows an August breach at shipping provider ShipMonk that initially affected about 13,700 customers. Trezor later said approximately 67,000 US customers were affected, including people whose records ShipMonk had assured it were deleted.at marketing platform Brevo exposed 347,149 email addresses from Trezor’s newsletter list.

Advertisement

“Treat any unexpected call, text, email or letter about your order as suspicious, and be alert to potential risks to your physical security,” the company said on X. “Trezor will never cold-call you or ask for your wallet backup. ” The disclosure came as Trezor launched its anonymous pickup service in 18 European countries, allowing customers to order devices without giving out home addresses.

“For crypto holders, a leaked shipping record does more harm than most. It links a person, a home address and the fact that they own crypto,” it said.