Trey Parker claims the US military poses a threat to TV writers in Hollywood

Trey Parker, a co-creator of the popular TV series The South Park, has claimed during an award ceremony that he and his TV writers face a real threat from the U.S. military with Donald Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

Parker claims a real threat from the U.S. military with Trump as Commander-in-Chief Trey Parker , co-creator of The South Park series, has claimed that the writers of the show face a real threat from the U.S. military with Donald Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

Parker, posing as an oppressed artiste, claimed that he and his staff are fearless, especially this year when they started saying, 'OK, so this is the show we're going to do,' and faced backlash from some viewers who disagreed with their views. Parker joked about the timing of his award, saying, 'What took you so fucking long?

' and praised himself and co-creator Matt Stone for their bravery in attacking Trump, saying that they and their staff are fearless, especially when they started saying, 'OK, so this is the show we're going to do,' and faced backlash from some viewers who disagreed with their views





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Trey Parker The South Park TV Writers US Military Donald Trump Barron Trump Anti-Trump Sentiment Fearlessness Criticism Of The President's Son Requesting A War Zone For Young Man

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