Trey Murphy III: New Orleans Pelicans Star on the Rise

The New Orleans Pelicans may not be making the NBA All-Star game this year, but Trey Murphy III is a shining star for the franchise's future. His impressive performances and potential have even caught the eye of fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum.

The New Orleans Pelicans will once again be absent from Sunday's NBA All-Star game for the second consecutive season. With a dismal 13-42 record, the worst in the Western Conference, the Pelicans' chances of an All-Star appearance are slim. Zion Williamson , their most promising All-Star candidate, has only managed to play in 18 games during the first half of the season. However, the Pelicans possess a glimmer of hope for the future with their young, burgeoning talent.

Trey Murphy III, a fourth-year sharpshooter, stands out as a key player. This season, he is experiencing career highs across all statistical categories. His scoring average has surged by eight points to 22 points per game, coupled with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Given his current trajectory, it seems inevitable that the 6-foot-9 forward will receive an All-Star Game invitation soon, and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum believes it could happen as early as next year. Tatum, a six-time All-Star himself, has witnessed Murphy III's impressive development firsthand. Murphy III nearly stunned the Celtics last month in New Orleans, tallying a game-high 40 points on an impressive 8-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Despite Murphy III's valiant effort, Tatum sealed the victory with a game-winning shot just before the buzzer, extending the Celtics' winning streak against New Orleans to eight games. The Pelicans and Murphy III agreed to a four-year rookie extension before the season, guaranteeing his presence in New Orleans for the foreseeable future. The recent trade sending former All-Star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors further paves the way for Murphy III to seize more opportunities, showcasing his talent alongside Zion Williamson





