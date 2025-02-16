Trey McClung Wins Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest

Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey McClung makes history by becoming the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey McClung etched his name in NBA history, becoming the first player ever to win the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row. This victory also ties him with former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson for the most contest wins in league history, with three each.

McClung faced off against a talented field of young players, including rookies Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, as well as young veteran Andre Jackson of the Milwaukee Bucks. McClung dominated the competition from the start, achieving back-to-back 50-point scores in the first round to advance to the final against Castle. In a repeat performance of his dominance, McClung scored a perfect 50 on both of his final dunks, securing the victory against Castle, who ended the final round with an impressive 99.6 score. McClung's first Slam Dunk Contest win came when he was a member of the 76ers during the 2022-2023 NBA season. He primarily played for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, before signing a two-way deal with the Sixers after committing to the contest. This victory marked a significant milestone for the 76ers, as McClung became the first player from the team to ever win the Slam Dunk Contest. He was also the first Sixer to compete in the competition since Andre Iguodala. Last season, McClung was without an NBA contract and played for the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate, where he also achieved back-to-back victories. Now, as a two-way player with the Magic, McClung solidifies his status as the league's reigning Slam Dunk king





