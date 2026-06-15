Trey Kaufman-Renn Offers Incredible Defense of Braden Smith as an NBA Point Guard

Former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was asked what makes his former teammate, Braden Smith, an NBA point guard. His response was outstanding.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn looks over as guard Braden Smith answers a question. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Look up the definition of "teammate" in the dictionary, and you'll find a picture of former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Following his pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the forward offered a great defense of Braden Smith as an NBA-caliber point guard.on Monday, an opportunity to share the court again in their home state. After the practice, Kaufman-Renn was asked an interesting question: "What makes Braden Smith an NBA point guard?

""I think the better question is, why can't he be an NBA point guard? " Kaufman-Renn responded in a video posted byIndeed, Smith has proven himself throughout his college career. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was the winner of the Bob Cousy Award following the 2024-25 season. This past year, he broke the NCAA's career assist record and was named a first-team All-American in back-to-back seasons.

For the past four years, Kaufman-Renn witnessed the impact Smith can have on the basketball court. He's improved every aspect of his game, which has allowed him to develop into an NBA-caliber player.

"There's not a hole in his game. He shoots well at three levels, he scores, plays hard at the defensive end. For his size, he rebounds. He puts people in the right places.

He can make every pass," Kaufman-Renn said.

"From an actual basketball perspective, there's no reason he can't play. As a college basketball player, you can't do anything more than he did besides winning a national championship.

"Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith calms down forward Trey Kaufman-Renn . | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Although Kaufman-Renn and Smith participated in a pre-draft workout with the Pacers on Monday, they were not on the same team during any five-on-five action. To Smith, it felt like the old summer practice days back in West Lafayette.

"It did feel weird, but it felt like a normal summer practice," Smith said. "About this time they never put us together, at least our last two years. Our first two years they let us because they had to split up Zach . It did feel weird, but it was obviously good seeing him and catching up.

" Smith and Kaufman-Renn developed quite a connection while at Purdue. Kaufman-Renn was responsible for Smith's first assist in college, and he was also the one who scored the bucket on the point guard's A lot of history exists between those two players, and Monday served as an opportunity for the two to go through the pre-draft workout process at least once together.

As we've reached the middle point of June, the pre-draft workout scene winds down, and teams begin ramping up for the NBA Draft. Will both Smith and Kaufman-Renn get selected? Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for theDustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism.

His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.





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