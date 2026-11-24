Trevor Scott and Nina tour the immersive Ice! Rudolph experience at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, featuring 2 million pounds of ice art.

Austin-based entertainment personality Trevor Scott recently continued his Road Trippin' holiday tour with a visit to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. He joined his friend Nina to explore the immersive Christmas experience known as Ice! Rudolph, which brings the beloved stop-motion holiday special to life through frozen artistry.

The exhibition spans more than 20,000 square feet of interior space within the resort. It features an astonishing 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice, transforming familiar characters and memorable moments into larger-than-life frozen masterpieces. Visitors journey through colorful ice tunnels and winding passageways that follow Rudolph's story from beginning to end.

Also read Cubs Sign Teruaki Sato, Trevor Rogers to $120M Contracts in Statement of Intent

Eleven spectacular scenes serve as the centerpiece of the immersive attraction. These detailed installations bring Rudolph and his friends to the center stage, capturing the nostalgia of the classic holiday tale. Nina shared her excitement about having Rudolph as the focal point of the event, noting that the character is nostalgic and serves as a reminder of childhood memories for many attendees.

The magic behind the exhibition relies on talented artisans who travel from China to create these extraordinary sculptures. According to Nina, some of the artists represent multiple generations of ice-carving traditions. They bring their specialized craftsmanship and cultural heritage to South Texas, ensuring high-quality artistic standards throughout the exhibit.

Advertisement

While the sculptures are serious works of art, the exhibition encourages visitors to interact with certain creations. The experience features four impressive ice slides, plus a smaller slide designed specifically for younger visitors. Nina explained that the whole experience is so interactive, appealing to both little kids and adults alike.

The interior environment is kept at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the ice structures. Guests receive the attraction's signature blue parkas to help keep warm during their visit. Nina recommends bringing gloves, mittens, and something to cover your ears, given the cold temperature and the time required to explore every scene.

This attraction is part of the resort's larger Hill Country Christmas celebration. The broader festivities include Reindeer Ridge Christmas Village, snow tubing, gingerbread decorating, and visits with Santa. These additional activities provide a comprehensive holiday package for families looking for an extended getaway.

Day visitors can purchase attraction tickets and explore available holiday packages at the resort. The Ice! Rudolph exhibition offers a magical way to celebrate the season, whether Rudolph has been part of your Christmas traditions for decades or you are introducing the beloved story to a new generation.

Advertisement

Nina suggested that the best way to experience the full scope of the festivities is to stay overnight at the resort. She noted that staying allows guests to take their time without rushing out, ensuring they can fully appreciate every intricate detail of the ice sculptures and holiday activities.

The resort remains a popular destination for holiday travelers seeking a winter wonderland experience in the Texas Hill Country. The combination of world-class ice artistry, family-friendly interactions, and comprehensive holiday programming makes it a standout attraction for the season.