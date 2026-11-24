The Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract with free agent pitcher Trevor Rogers, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN on Monday night.

The Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $120 million contract with free agent pitcher Trevor Rogers, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN on Monday night.

Rogers, 29, was one of the top arms on the market and fills a huge need for the Cubs. The left-hander was 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles last season after compiling a minuscule 1.81 ERA in 18 starts in 2025. Rogers was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2017, spending the first five years of his career there before being traded to Baltimore in July 2024.

Also read Cubs Sign Trevor Rogers After Career-Best Season With Orioles

He has compiled a 3.88 ERA over the course of his seven-year career, all as a starter. His ground ball percentage dipped some in 2026, but if it climbs again for the Cubs, he should have success. Chicago won the team Gold Glove award in MLB this year, boasting one of the best infield and outfield defenses in the game.

Rogers goes right to the top of the Cubs rotation, which simply doesn't have a lot of healthy starters currently under contract. Shota Imanaga, David Peterson, Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes are all free agents. Justin Steele, Ben Brown and Cade Horton are recovering from injuries.

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DEA Chicago warns of increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply The team still could bring back one or two of those free agent arms but in the meantime grabbed one of the best starters left on the market. Rogers rejected the Orioles' qualifying offer, which means the Cubs will forfeit their second- and fifth-highest picks in next summer's amateur draft along with $1 million in international signing pool money.

The Cubs still have plenty of needs this offseason but might see the bulk of their work come after the expected labor stoppage, according to general manager Carter Hawkins. He was asked recently if more than 50% of the team's offseason acquisitions could come after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.