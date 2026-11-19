Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence partnered with FedEx and Feeding America to distribute holiday meal kits to his community, while a Waffle House veteran revealed their popular order for first-timers.

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But while Lawrence is thankful for everything he has on and off the field, he knows that the holiday season is also about giving back.and charitable partner Feeding America to impact his Jacksonville community before the holidays, putting together meal kits alongside TikTok chef Jack Mancuso to help those less fortunate. For the past 24 years, the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards have not just been a fan-voted award given to players each week, but more importantly, a program that continues to collaborate with Feeding America to support the communities those players live and star in.

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"Having the chance to work with FedEx is pretty awesome," Lawrence told OutKick in a recent interview. "They’ve been the delivery sponsor for thethe last 27 years. They’ve had the FedEx Air and Ground Awards for 24 years and now being in the NFL going on six years, I’m seeing more and more about this award.

I was just saying I didn’t realize until probably last year that every time a player wins, FedEx donates money to Feeding America that goes to local communities in the city that player is in. So, I think that part of it is really cool. When I had the opportunity to do this I was really excited.

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" The meal kits Lawrence, Mancuso and many others at Feeding Northeast Florida, a Jacksonville-based food bank partner of Feeding America, put together included the ingredients to make the veteran signal caller’s favorite Thanksgiving dish: sweet potato casserole. The"QB Kitchen" campaign that launched this week included Lawrence and Mancuso putting together that recipe before handing out the meal kits.

Lawrence admitted he isn’t the one who usually makes it on Thanksgiving, but he does believe in topping your sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, if you are not doing so already. Lawrence and the Jaguars are focused on continuing their success in the 2026 NFL season, but when there is time to give back to the community that gives him and his teammates so much on gameday, the franchise quarterback is always going to jump at the opportunity.

"I think just having the chance to give back to our community here in Jacksonville and shed some more light on what FedEx is doing, what Feeding America is doing, was really cool," he said.