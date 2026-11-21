The pressure on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has intensified as the Tigers have fallen from being a perennial college football contender. Jacksonville Jaguar

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney answers questions during the College Football National Championship press conference in San Jose, CA Tuesday, January 8, 2019. With Swinney are defensive MVP cornerback Trayvon Mullen, left, and offensive MVP quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson College Football National Championship Press Conference | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The pressure on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has intensified as the Tigers have fallen from being a perennial college football contender. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was part of Clemson's run during some of the best seasons in program history. During an exclusive interview, Lawrence discussed Swinney's future, the changing college football landscape and his work with Feeding America.

Also read How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Duke, TV, Betting

Lawrence noted that he expects Swinney will eventually "adapt to the times" to make the necessary changes while expressing continued faith in the Clemson coach.

"We had a really, really good run," Lawrence remarked while recalling his time at Clemson during an exclusive interview. "And I think now is the point where college football has changed so much. "And obviously some adjustments have to be made. I don't have all the answers at all.

I wish I did, but I know that Coach Swinney is a guy that I love. I have a lot of faith and trust in," Lawrence continued.

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"I got faith that he's gonna figure it out and make the right changes, if necessary and the right adjustments to kind of adapt to the times. ", makes moving on from the coach a challenge for Clemson. Yet, Swinney could face intense pressure this offseason to lean into the transfer portal and NIL even more ahead of the 2027 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence greets his college coach Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first padded practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Clemson's 20-10 victory over Duke will help ease some of the pressure on Swinney.

Yet, Clemson is used to being national title contenders, while the Tigers have struggled just to be one of the top teams in the ACC. Lawrence still has faith in Swinney to turn things around but admitted that there "definitely needs to be some adjustments.

" "But it's totally different than when I was there as far as just NIL and everything going on," Lawrence explained. "So it is more challenging in some ways. "But I think that, like I said, I trust Coach Swinney and there definitely needs to be some adjustments. Obviously we haven't played to our standard recently, but I'm very hopeful and optimistic for the future.

"Lawrence has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The quarterback has continued to give back as his NFL stardom rises. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Lawrence partnered with Feeding America as part of a holiday initiative by FedEx. Lawrence teamed up with TikTok chef Jack Mancuso to create a sweet potato dish at the Feeding Northeast Florida food bank.

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“I got a chance to work with Jack Mancuso, who’s a chef, and we were able to recreate something I grew up eating, which is sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving,” Lawrence noted. “That’s like my favorite side dish. “And we made that at Feeding Northeast Florida at the food bank here in Jacksonville.

We made a simpler version that out of a lot of the ingredients that people donate to Feeding Northeast Florida and that people can get their hands on and get easy access to," Lawrence added.

"We've made that dish so people can check out that video and check out the recipe and hopefully make their holidays a little bit better. "Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years.

Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology.

He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.