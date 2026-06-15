Trevor Ariza’s dicey financial situation revealed in ugly divorce battle with wife

After making $116 million during his NBA career, former Knicks small forward Trevor Ariza made just $2,316 last month as a trainer for the disabled.

After making $116 million during his NBA career, former Knicks small forward Trevor Ariza made just $2,316 last month as a trainer for the disabled, according to an income and expense declaration filed in court.

An NBA champion with the Lakers in 2009, Ariza also declared $50,000 in cash and bank accounts, and $2.5 million in real estate, which he bought while he was playing. His expenses for the month included $2,000 on healthcare, groceries, utilities, education and auto expenses and insurance, and another $1,000 on clothes and cleaning. The $11,500 declared expenses are glaringly higher than the ex-NBA players’ average monthly salary of $6,000.

Ariza spoke out about his financial situation earlier this year, stating that he has a negative $230,000 in his bank account. He also claimed his ex-wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, “refuses to work or contribute financially, despite being able to do so. ” The former small forward has been attempting to lower his child support payments in court over the past year.

“I’ve been exploring deals, trying everything to create income. Nothing stable has come through. Things changed since we finalized this ,” he said. Ariza was drafted by the Knicks with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and went on to play for 10 different teams throughout his 18-year NBA career.

At his peak, Ariza signed deals worth $34 million, $32 million, $25 million, and $15 million, bringing his career earnings to $116 million. Trevor and Bree Ariza in 2014.





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