TreVon's Strive for Success in Denver Music Scene

TreVon, a rising R&B musician from Aurora, has faced challenges in finding success in the Denver music scene, despite achieving 'firsts' for an urban artist from Colorado. However, with a dedicated team and a determined focus on returning to Denver, TreVon plans to deposit his sophomore album and host a successful tour.

Raised in Aurora, the musician has natural talent, a studied passion for music, a dedicated team, fierce ambition and, of course, the dashing good looks of an R&B heartthrob.

But despite achieving many 'firsts' for an urban artist from Colorado, TreVon hasn't found the success you'd expect in the market. To be fair, he spent the past few years in Florida, San Diego, and on the road, but since returning to his hometown last spring, he's made a concerted effort to establish himself as a leading artist in the Box State.

TreVon will drop his sophomore album in November 2024, with the intention of following it up with a full album soon after, but he had to wait a year between the initial announcement and the release. In the time between, TreVon's life was turned upside down, prompting him to redo both parts of the project almost entirely.

Many of the songs on Buy Me Flowers: The Album were recorded in AC Yung's home studio, where TreVon recorded his first album, plus nine new tracks. TreVon's experienced touring with Marc E. Bassy, G-Eazy, and Skizzy Mars, grabbing a place in the industry with his upcoming album and tour.

'Buy Me Flowers: The Album' is grounded in R&B, incorporating elements from emo and punk music, and he's gearing up with a three-month North American tour





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