TreVeyon Williams-Dixon Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Remains With Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Williams-Dixon has decided to stay with the Buckeyes after initially entering the transfer portal. This decision strengthens Ohio State's running back depth for the upcoming season.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Williams-Dixon has decided to withdraw from the transfer portal , according to On3's Pete Nakos. This marks the second time Williams-Dixon has reversed course on his decision to transfer, as he initially entered the portal in January. While he ultimately remained with the Buckeyes for their national championship run, skipping his final two College Football Playoff games, he is now opting to stay at Ohio State rather than pursue a transfer.

This decision significantly strengthens Ohio State's running back depth. Without Williams-Dixon, James Peoples would have been the only returning scholarship player at the position. Williams-Dixon's return allows the Buckeyes to maintain a more robust running back unit. While Peoples and West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson are projected to lead Ohio State's 2025 running back depth chart, Williams-Dixon is now positioned to potentially become the third-string running back next season. However, he will face competition from incoming freshmen Bo Jackson, Anthony “Turbo” Rogers, and Isaiah West.As a true freshman in 2024, Williams-Dixon appeared in three games, rushing for 53 yards on seven carries. Hailing from nearby Pickerington North High School as a three-star recruit, Williams-Dixon still has four years of collegiate eligibility remaining





