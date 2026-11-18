Texas A&M athletics director Trev Alberts has reportedly agreed to take the same job at Michigan.

Alberts interviewed for the job early this week, and incoming university president C. Cybele Raver called an emergency board meeting Tuesday night as the search closed in on a candidate, according to Yahoo Sports.

Alberts will replace Warde Manuel, who agreed in July to step down at the end of 2026. Manuel’s exit came in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding former football coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, and he reached a $7.14 million separation agreement with the school. Manuel’s tenure also included national championships in football in 2023 and men’s basketball in 2026. Alberts brings plenty of Big Ten experience.

Also read Texas A&M Faces Major Shakeup as Trev Alberts Interviews for Michigan AD Job

Before taking over at Texas A&M in March 2024, he served as athletics director at Nebraska, his alma mater. He was a star linebacker for the Cornhuskers, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and played briefly in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. He has worked as a college athletics director since 2009. He takes over an athletics department in the middle of a turbulent first season under football coach Kyle Whittingham.

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