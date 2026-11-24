HPD said the group of juveniles found the man at the bottom of an elevator area that was filled with water.

A group of juveniles found a dead man while trespassing in an abandoned downtown Houston building, police said. The Houston Police Department said officers were called to the building on Saint Joseph Parkway near Milam at around 9 p.m. Friday for a drowning.

HPD said the group of juveniles found the man at the bottom of an elevator area that was filled with water. On Monday, Houston Public Works shared a statement about the incident.

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"Houston Public Works recognizes the serious concerns surrounding the property at 801 St. Joseph's Parkway and continues to monitor conditions through ongoing inspections and code enforcement efforts. We are preparing for an administrative hearing to seek an order requiring the property owner to secure the building against unauthorized entry.

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Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: policeWe have previously communicated with representatives of the property owner and continue to evaluate appropriate next steps in accordance with applicable laws and procedures. Police said Monday afternoon that investigators are still working to identify the man and determine how he died.

Authorities told ABC13 there were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene, though that could change pending the results of an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Investigation underway after woman found dead in ditch in northeast Houston, HPD saysChild heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: police