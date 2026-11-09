Trent Williams surprised by Raiders fans volume in 49ers game at Levi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams said he was shocked by how loud Raiders fans were during the Battle of the Bay game at Levi's Stadium, noting fan engagement remains intense despite the Raiders' move to Las Vegas. The historic rivalry resumed with energy as Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sacked quarterback Brock Purdy and Purdy later scored a touchdown.

. While Oakland is no longer the home for the storied franchise, 49ers star Trent Williams was shocked by how loud Raiders fans really were at the game.

“Obviously, the fan engagement with this game is nuts, it’s through the roof. Since they’ve been in Vegas so long, we don’t really feel it. But obviously the fans haven’t forgotten,” Williams said. TRENT WILLIAMS: "I've never once experienced that loud of an eruption at our home game.

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"Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is congratulated by offensive tackle Dominick Puni after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. , Sunday, Nov. 8.

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The Battle of the Bay is one of the NFL’s historic rivalries, but after the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas in January 2020, the 49ers haven’t felt the tension given no team is across the San Francisco Bay Bridge. Aside from the elevated volume inside Levi’s Stadium Sunday, fans took it upon themselves to defend their teams viaIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif.

, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is congratulated by offensive tackle Dominick Puni after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. , Sunday, Nov. 8.