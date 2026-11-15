Trent Williams Reveals the Benefits of the 49ers' Aging Roster

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams highlights the advantages of having an experienced, veteran-heavy roster. Williams is one of the oldest players o

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams celebrates on the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams highlights the advantages of having an experienced, veteran-heavy roster. Williams is one of the oldest players on the team, but many of the stars synonymous with San Francisco’s success over the past few years are either approaching 30 or already past that age range.

Also read Rams’ Trent McDuffie testing injured back ahead of Cardinals game

"All our young, super talented guys that we have, pretty much every position room has a north star, somebody that they can look to and actually follow and literally learn how to do it the way we do it," "I think it's a beautiful structure to the locker room, having a guy like Keenan , just a guy that knows how to win. "Obviously, he's a household name.

If you play in this league any amount of time, you know who Keenan Allen is. To have another guy like that in the fold, and gritty too, one of those players that plays their butt off, carries his heart on his sleeve, a really good natural-born leader. So, just really happy to see what they did.

Advertisement

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "It's just talent coming out of the woodwork," Williams added.

"But yeah, you look in that huddle, and not only do you see the stars, the guys with all the Pro Bowls, but you see the guys with careers budding in that direction. "I would say that this is one of the more talented teams that I've been on, and I think one of the more composed teams, too.

I'll say that.this is the type of roster-building model Shanahan would favor, although it does come with potential drawbacks, as older players are naturally more susceptible to injuries.

"I would hope so, but it's too early to tell. We're only eight games in. We ain't even halfway there yet.

Advertisement

"Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL.

Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.