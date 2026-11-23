Trent Williams threw his helmet and hugged Colton McKivitz on the cart after a gruesome leg injury during 49ers-Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers were cruising against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night, but the mood at Estadio Azteca changed in an instant when right tackle Colton McKivitz went down.

Before the cart was even brought out, the reaction of the man lining up next to him made clear how bad it was.leading 14-10, a gruesome left ankle injury that left several players screaming at the sight of the foot turned the wrong way.edge rusher Kyle Van Noy knew how serious it was and stayed in his spot on the field, and while McKivitz’s teammates were visibly distraught. Nobody looked more shaken than left tackle Trent Williams.

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Williams threw his helmet to the ground and grabbed his head in disbelief as medical staff worked on his fellow lineman. Once a cart arrived, Williams hugged McKivitz before it carried him off the field. Patrick Mahomes was among those who sent well wishes online after seeing the injury. The loss is a big one for San Francisco.

McKivitz had started all 17 games in each of the last three seasons and was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He came into Week 11 with the longest active streak among tackles, 270 consecutive snaps without allowing a quarterback hit. The 49ers rewarded his rise last year.

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A fifth-round pick out of West Virginia in 2020, he was waived in 2021 and later returned to the practice squad before becoming a starter in 2023, when he took over for Mike McGlinchey and started in Super Bowl LVIII. On Sept. 8, 2025, he signed a three-year, $45 million extension that runs through 2028. The game was already going San Francisco’s way.

The 49ers led 28-10 at halftime of a matchup of two NFC contenders, with the Vikings looking overwhelmed after a strong start to the season. Colton McKivitz suffered a gruesome ankle injury, forcing NBC to cut away -Credit:Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images George Kittle scored twice, including a touchdown on the opening drive.

Mike Evans, back from injury, made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter, and safety Ji’Ayir Brown returned a Kirk Cousins interception for a touchdown to give San Francisco an 18-point lead. It was the fourth interception Cousins had thrown to the 49ers in his last four quarters against them this season. Minnesota had its own injuries.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was questionable to return with a shoulder injury, and returner Myles Price went into the medical tent.