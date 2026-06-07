Trent Williams, 49ers getting their swagger back before Australian adventure

Trent Williams is pancaking retirement thoughts for two more seasons as he anchors in as the 49ers’ left tackle.

San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams speaks during a press conference at Levi’s Stadium practice field in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

among those not keen on opening the season in three months in Australia, specifically at the Melbourne Cricket Ground instead of in SoCal at SoFi Stadium.

“It took away a home game, in my opinion,” Williams said last week as the 49ers’ wound down their offseason program. “It’s probably why we had to go to Australia to play the Rams, to kind of cover up some of the deficiencies when it comes to ticket sales on their end when we go to LA. Not many 49ers can openly tease and/or taunt an opponent without fear of repercussions.

Williams can, and it’s a positive sign he and the 49ers are reclaiming their swagger. Williams, a 12-time Pro Bowl left tackle, is the 49ers’ best enforcer if a brawl breaks out . Add Dre Greenlaw back into the mix on defense and the 49ers are on their way back to a living-on-the-edge, don’t-dare-us style.

“I hope we can show how dominant we are and how dominant we can be and should be,” Williams said after just two days inWilliams is most definitely not playing out the string. He’ll be 38 entering his 17th year in the NFL as one of its most feared left tackles. Winning a championship remains on his to-do list before he cashes out in two years, when he envisions helping his oldest daughter settle into college.

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams gets a hug following their 34-31 win against the Detroit Lions for the NFC Championship NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Unlike the 2021 and 2024 summers, Williams already has taken care of his contract, agreeing in late April to a two-year, $50 million deal that is likely his final NFL paperwork before retirement.

“It’s scary. Scary,” Williams said.

“I’m torn between the idea of going until l can’t go no more, and just leaving while I still have good product left and not getting run out of the league. ”, who set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks on his way out of Cleveland as a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“I know it’s scary after seeing what he did last year,” Williams said. “I’m never expecting to run into the same player. I know when we see him Week 1 in Australia, he’ll probably be a little bit better than last time I saw him. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams warms up before the start of the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. “We have to be sure he gets enough work during camp that we get him to a right place,” offensive line coach Chris Foerster said. Football, in general, still excites Williams. He vows he’s been “fully committed” to playing a few more years as Brock Purdy’s blindside protector, having arrived in a 2020 draft-day trade.

“I didn’t have any thought last year that it could be my last season. Despite what everybody believed, I always knew I had couple years left in me,” Williams said.

“That did restore the fun into it, you could say. “The season prior, excuse my language, was a show. To be faced with as much adversity the next year and show we can overcome, we can all subscribe to the coaching and execute the game plan, it showed we can be successful. It provides the fun you get addicted to when you’re playing winning.

” Not so fun is a prolonged flight to the Southern Hemisphere for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Oz.

“Nobody wants to travel 20 hours to play a football game,” Williams said. “Nobody will ever be excited to do that. ”





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