- Trent Perry scored 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes to put No. 7 UCLA ahead for good, and the Bruins escaped with a 75-71 comeback win over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

scored 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes to put No. 7 UCLA ahead for good, and the Bruins escaped with a 75-71 comeback win over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night.

Perry added seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes to carry the ailing Bruins , who were favored by more than 30 points at Pauley Pavilion. After opening the season with a neutral-site victory over then-No. 5 Arizona and winning their first four games by an average of 42 points, the Bruins got all they could handle from the fast and feisty Titans .

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Cal State Fullerton led 70-66 before Perry drained a 3 with 1:38 remaining and then scored on a driving layup with 1:09 left to put the Bruins in front by one. Williams missed a 3 at the other end and Ward came up short on a contested fast-break layup attempt with 8 seconds to go.sank two free throws for UCLA before Williams made one of two, and Perry sealed it with a pair of foul shots.

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Cal State Fullerton, from the Big West Conference, has two wins over UCLA. The most recent one came in 2019, Cronin's first season in Westwood. Landfill geyser erupts at Chiquita Canyon in Castaic, prompts evacuation advisory Waymo temporarily suspends freeway operations nationwide after CA DMV ban on state freeways following traffic incidents