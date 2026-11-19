One of the most pleasant surprises of the start of Kansas' season has been the emergence of freshman wing Trent Perry.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas guard Trent Perry celebrates after the game against West Virginia in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Kansas has suddenly found itself leaning heavily on its bench. Their absences have forced other Jayhawks to step up in their place.last night, one of the unsung heroes was Trent Perry. He posted career highs in minutes played and points , playing a key role in KU's rally in the second half.

Also read Trent Perry rallies No. 7 UCLA past Cal State Fullerton 75-71 in final minutes at Pauley Pavilion

Bill Self trusted his freshman enough to assign him to West Virginia's leading scorer, Miles Sadler, throughout a good chunk of the second half. Sadler torched the Jayhawks for 34 points but looked a lot less comfortable when Perry was guarding him. , Perry has quietly blossomed into the "glue guy" for the second unit. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing has a high motor and can defend all five positions.

His presence is primarily felt on the defensive end thanks to his versatility and impressive 7-foot-1 wingspan. Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Trent Perry reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perry has already surpassed newcomers like Dennis Parker Jr. on the depth chart and doesn't appear to be relinquishing his spot anytime soon.

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Despite some shooting limitations and an unpolished offensive skill set, he possesses a high basketball IQ and an innate sense of timing that lets him know exactly when to cut to the rim. The Frisco, Texas, native has been on the receiving end of Self's patented sideline lobs several times. On those kinds of plays, it's easy to see the pure bounce Perry brings to the table:.

Many outlets didn't even list him among the nation's top 100 recruits, yet he's now a reliable bench option for one of the best teams in the country as a true freshman.like Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji, Perry has a strong blueprint to follow. His game is still incredibly raw, but his explosive athleticism and hustle While his minutes could decrease once Stokes and Council return, he is going to be a mainstay in the rotation for the rest of the season.

If Perry sticks around in Lawrence long-term, he has the potential to be a household name for years to come. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.