Trends in UK Electric Vehicle Insurance and Market Affordability

An analysis of the shifting costs of insuring electric vehicles in Britain, highlighting the most expensive models and the general trend toward EV affordability.

The transition toward electric mobility in the United Kingdom has been met with a mixture of enthusiasm and financial caution. One of the primary hurdles for prospective buyers remains the cost of insurance, which has historically been significantly higher than for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Data from the Electric Car Scheme indicates that electric vehicle premiums are typically between 15 and 25 per cent more expensive than those for petrol models. This disparity often stems from higher repair costs and a perceived lack of specialist technicians.

However, recent data suggests a positive shift. The latest Electric Car Insurance Index from MoneySuperMarket reveals that the average cost of cover is beginning to decline, with policies now averaging 561 pounds, down from 587 pounds in October 2025. Despite this slight decrease, a substantial gap of approximately 500 pounds still exists between the most affordable and the most costly models to insure, creating a complex landscape for consumers trying to calculate the total cost of ownership.

Beyond insurance, the broader economic appeal of electric vehicles is strengthening. Industry figures show that for several consecutive months, new electric cars have actually been cheaper to purchase on average than their petrol counterparts. Auto Trader reported a significant tipping point in March, where manufacturer discounts, retailer contributions, and government incentives combined to make the electric option more financially attractive.

By May, the average price for a brand-new electric vehicle stood at 43,049 pounds, slightly undercutting the average petrol car price of 43,178 pounds. The proliferation of electric models priced under 30,000 pounds is particularly crucial, as it lowers the barrier to entry for middle-income buyers. This trend is further accelerated by volatile fuel prices, which push more drivers toward the long-term savings offered by battery-powered transport. When examining specific models, the financial burden of insurance varies wildly.

At the top end of the scale, the Jaguar I-Pace 400 SE remains one of the most expensive to cover, with average annual premiums reaching 921.59 pounds. A significant factor contributing to this cost is the Expensive Car Supplement, often referred to as the luxury car tax. This is an additional 440 pound annual fee levied on vehicles with a list price exceeding 50,000 pounds.

The Jaguar I-Pace, despite no longer being in production, continues to command high premiums in the used market due to its premium positioning and performance specifications. Tesla models also feature prominently on the list of high-cost insurance vehicles.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, a global bestseller known for its rapid acceleration and charging capabilities, costs an average of 895.76 pounds per year and is also subject to the luxury car supplement due to its new price of 51,990 pounds. Interestingly, reducing the purchase price of a vehicle does not always result in a proportional decrease in insurance costs.

The Tesla Model Y Standard Range is priced 10,000 pounds lower than the Long Range version and avoids the luxury car tax, yet its average premium remains high at 878.14 pounds. Similarly, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, designed to be an accessible entry point into the brand with a price of 37,990 pounds, still averages 868.37 pounds in annual insurance.

This suggests that insurers may be pricing based on brand reputation, repair complexity, or driver demographics rather than just the vehicle list price. Other luxury options, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 AMG Line Premium Plus, also maintain high costs, averaging 872.09 pounds per year and falling under the luxury car tax bracket.

As the market matures and more electric vehicles hit the road, it is expected that these premiums will eventually align more closely with traditional vehicles, but for now, buyers must carefully weigh the initial purchase price against the ongoing costs of insurance





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