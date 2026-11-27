A Sound Beach family says a falling tree narrowly missed one family member and caused major damage to their home as strong winds swept across Suffolk County on Thanksgiving.

A Sound Beach family says a falling tree narrowly missed one family member and caused major damage to their home as strong winds swept across Suffolk County on Thanksgiving.

STORM WATCH: Thanksgiving Day storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding to Long IslandHempstead church cooks and delivers meals to feed over 1,000 Long Islanders on Thanksgiving A Sound Beach family is counting its blessings this Thanksgiving after a large tree crashed onto their home during Thursday’s storm, causing significant damage and narrowly missing one family member.

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“My son was coming out the door and he heard it. Literally, it almost hit him, like inches from hitting him. And he ran back into the house,” said Tina Aprea, who lives at the home on Baldwin Road. The frightening incident unfolded at the Sound Beach residence, where four people live.