Treat Yourself: 15 Adorable Products That Will Brighten Your Day

Looking for some retail therapy? This roundup of cute and quirky products is sure to lift your spirits. From quirky lamps to delightful snack toppers, there's something here for everyone.

Whether you've been working too hard or just need a pick-me-up, go ahead and buy yourself this emotional support plushy or karaoke mic that'll make you want to belt out 'workin' 9 to 5 🤠' because that's what you do every. single. day. You totally deserve to treat yourself to these hats that help protect the tip of your straw from germs. 'So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute.

' —because sometimes, when boredom strikes, you need something other than your electronics to entertain you. This'll ask you to draw a garbanzo bean, a yellow polka-dot bikini, a ball of lint, and so many more random, interesting things. I've written about this book so many times and decided it was about time I get *myself* one, especially because my screen time makes me feel reaaaally bad about myself sometimes. I've made a lot of unnecessary purchases in my life, but this is one of the best ones — I use it so much, it's starting to feel like a necessary purchase. Let me preface this by saying that I did not draw that pic above (I can't take credit for it). Whenever I have my friends over, I hand them this book and let them draw something in it (hence the amazing drawing of the house in space), and everyone loves it, even if they don't have a single artistic bone in their body. Let me just say, my boyfriend is the least artistic person to have ever walked this earth IMO, and he loves doodling in this book!(now why did Apple make that a feature...)! It's so entertaining, and it truly amazes me how much joy can come from a book that's the size of my hand.to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues. 'I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!' —that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!:'I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.to light up your day if it's been a little *crumby.* This adorable face mixed with the perfect glow is the BEST way to end your night. Plus, its little legs double as a phone stand!'Cutest little light I didn’t know I needed! Timer function is perfect for use as a nightlight or as an indicator that it’s time for bed. Brightness is perfect, especially since you can choose to keep front, back, or both lights on. Battery life is fantastic, I’ve only charged it once since getting it and it has been used every night so you can enjoy this divine, heaven-sent treat on everything you eat — not to mention year-round since Girl Scout Cookie season is coming to an end loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it:'I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.', because Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the superior cereal and any other opinion is just wrong — sorry, I don't make the rules. Sprinkle this on anything that needs a little delectable, sugary touch, and your taste buds will thank you.'Would order again, 10 out of 10. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!' —'If this isn't the cutest thing EVER! I use it for carrying my ponytail holders, bobby pins, etc. in my purse. I totally heart it.' —for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six, please.filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box., a book filled with quite entertaining and interesting fact





