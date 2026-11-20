'If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program.'

‘Treat This Like the Emergency It Is’: Dems Urged to Act Swiftly to Undo Trump-GOP Assault on Food Aid "If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program.

"package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , was enacted in the summer of 2025. The aid cuts, combined with high grocery prices, are driving "It's time for lawmakers to treat this like the emergency it is," Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in aby Vox's Dylan Scott, who noted that Democrats are currently pushing to delay implementation of new state cost-sharing mandates approved under the Trump-GOP budget law.

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Beginning in October 2027, states will be required to cover a share of SNAP benefit costs for the first time in the program's history—which could lead cash-strapped states to "The idea is that the two-year delay could, in theory, turn into a permanent one if Democrats can win thein the 2028 election and keep control of Congress," Scott wrote.

"Even if the two parties agreed on a two-year delay in the lame duck, Democrats could still include a full repeal of the OBBBA’s SNAP cuts as part of their budget reconciliation bill next year. " "Trump won’t sign that bill even if the Democratic-controlled Congress passes it," Scott added, "but Dems could take the opportunity to show voters they are following through on their campaign promises and do a dry run for a bill that could actually become law in 2029...

If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program.

" last week, more than 130 mayors representing cities across New York implored the Democratic leaders to fight for a delay to the cost-sharing requirements for all states, warning of disastrous consequences if the mandates take effect on schedule. , programs, and services that New Yorkers depend on," the mayors wrote.

"Congress must ensure that the cost-shift delay is extended to all states... Urgently needed relief for states and low-income families cannot be postponed.

". The rule, which targets a provision that lets states automatically qualify people for SNAP if they're receiving other federal benefits, "threatens free school meals for nearly 2 million children," Thein response to the Post's story.

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"Now, the Trump administration is trying to take away school meals from 2 million more kids. ""Implementing this rule and cutting millions more people off from vital food assistance in the middle of an affordability crisis is both illegal and cruel," the House Democrats wrote.

US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. US Congresspackage, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , was enacted in the summer of 2025.

The aid cuts, combined with high grocery prices, are driving "It's time for lawmakers to treat this like the emergency it is," Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in aby Vox's Dylan Scott, who noted that Democrats are currently pushing to delay implementation of new state cost-sharing mandates approved under the Trump-GOP budget law.

Beginning in October 2027, states will be required to cover a share of SNAP benefit costs for the first time in the program's history—which could lead cash-strapped states to "The idea is that the two-year delay could, in theory, turn into a permanent one if Democrats can win thein the 2028 election and keep control of Congress," Scott wrote.

"Even if the two parties agreed on a two-year delay in the lame duck, Democrats could still include a full repeal of the OBBBA’s SNAP cuts as part of their budget reconciliation bill next year. " "Trump won’t sign that bill even if the Democratic-controlled Congress passes it," Scott added, "but Dems could take the opportunity to show voters they are following through on their campaign promises and do a dry run for a bill that could actually become law in 2029...

If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program.

" last week, more than 130 mayors representing cities across New York implored the Democratic leaders to fight for a delay to the cost-sharing requirements for all states, warning of disastrous consequences if the mandates take effect on schedule. , programs, and services that New Yorkers depend on," the mayors wrote.

"Congress must ensure that the cost-shift delay is extended to all states... Urgently needed relief for states and low-income families cannot be postponed.

". The rule, which targets a provision that lets states automatically qualify people for SNAP if they're receiving other federal benefits, "threatens free school meals for nearly 2 million children," Thein response to the Post's story.

"Now, the Trump administration is trying to take away school meals from 2 million more kids. ""Implementing this rule and cutting millions more people off from vital food assistance in the middle of an affordability crisis is both illegal and cruel," the House Democrats wrote.package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , was enacted in the summer of 2025.

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The aid cuts, combined with high grocery prices, are driving "It's time for lawmakers to treat this like the emergency it is," Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in aby Vox's Dylan Scott, who noted that Democrats are currently pushing to delay implementation of new state cost-sharing mandates approved under the Trump-GOP budget law.

Beginning in October 2027, states will be required to cover a share of SNAP benefit costs for the first time in the program's history—which could lead cash-strapped states to "The idea is that the two-year delay could, in theory, turn into a permanent one if Democrats can win thein the 2028 election and keep control of Congress," Scott wrote.

"Even if the two parties agreed on a two-year delay in the lame duck, Democrats could still include a full repeal of the OBBBA’s SNAP cuts as part of their budget reconciliation bill next year. " "Trump won’t sign that bill even if the Democratic-controlled Congress passes it," Scott added, "but Dems could take the opportunity to show voters they are following through on their campaign promises and do a dry run for a bill that could actually become law in 2029...

If Democrats fully control the government in a couple years, they could not only reverse the GOP’s food-stamp cuts but expand the program.

" last week, more than 130 mayors representing cities across New York implored the Democratic leaders to fight for a delay to the cost-sharing requirements for all states, warning of disastrous consequences if the mandates take effect on schedule. , programs, and services that New Yorkers depend on," the mayors wrote.

"Congress must ensure that the cost-shift delay is extended to all states... Urgently needed relief for states and low-income families cannot be postponed.

". The rule, which targets a provision that lets states automatically qualify people for SNAP if they're receiving other federal benefits, "threatens free school meals for nearly 2 million children," Thein response to the Post's story.

"Now, the Trump administration is trying to take away school meals from 2 million more kids. ""Implementing this rule and cutting millions more people off from vital food assistance in the middle of an affordability crisis is both illegal and cruel," the House Democrats wrote. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful.

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