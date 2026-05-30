Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Outlines Trump Administration's Economic-Security Doctrine

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a sweeping statement on the Trump administration's economic-security doctrine, arguing that decades of bipartisan trade policy left the United States strategically dependent on foreign rivals. The administration's tariffs, industrial policies, and supply-chain measures are seen as an attempt to recover American tradition, rather than a break with it.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a sweeping statement on the Trump administration's economic-security doctrine , arguing that decades of bipartisan trade policy left the United States strategically dependent on foreign rivals.

The administration's tariffs, industrial policies, and supply-chain measures are seen as an attempt to recover American tradition, rather than a break with it. Bessent argued that the post-Cold War consensus on trade, globalization, and industrial policy had eroded American sovereignty, and that the administration intends to do something about it. The speech was notable for its philosophical ambition, challenging the underlying framework that has governed American economic thinking for a generation.

Bessent traced what he described as a series of compounding errors, including the decision to treat trade policy as separate from national strategy, the extension of strategic trust to China, and the embrace of just-in-time supply chains. He argued that these failures were not accidental but philosophical, the product of a political class that had preferred the comfort of old formulas.

The administration's response, Bessent presented, was a series of executive actions, including the America First Trade Policy memorandum, reciprocal tariff actions, and Section 232 designations on critical minerals. These actions were not presented as isolated measures but as components of a unified strategic doctrine linking trade, industrial capacity, and national security.

Bessent was careful to distinguish the doctrine from protectionism or isolationism, stating that it does not mean retreating from the world, but rather engaging with it on stronger, fairer, and more sustainable terms. The target, he said, was not interdependence as such, but what he called dangerous overdependence, particularly on strategic adversaries. The speech closed with a sustained invocation of Reagan, and an explicit callback to the former president's 'morning in America' formulation.

Bessent said that while America slept, our vulnerabilities grew, but under President Trump's leadership, we are alert to the risks we can no longer ignore, and attuned to the responsibilities we can no longer defer





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