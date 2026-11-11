Treasury Secretary Bessent Moves to Military Base Amid Iran Threats

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated to a Washington military base after Iran threatened his life, joining fellow Trump officials in secure housing.

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, has moved from his Washington‑area residence to a military base after receiving threats from Iran, a decision first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday. The relocation follows U.

S. officials' assessment that Iranian efforts to target current and former American officials have advanced.

Advanced Iranian Threats Prompt Secure Housing

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Bessent is the third senior Trump cabinet member reported to have shifted to military housing, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who live at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. The move comes as the Treasury Department leads the administration's economic pressure campaign against Iran, seeking to isolate Tehran financially through sanctions and trade restrictions.

A Treasury spokesperson confirmed that Bessent will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats and remains dedicated to the pressure campaign. While the severity of the threats is unclear, U.S. officials note that Iran's ability to carry out large‑scale attacks remains limited, yet they treat individual threats seriously.

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The Treasury Department has pursued tougher sanctions since August, aiming to weaken Iran's economy and cut off financial resources for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The administration argues that these measures are pressuring Iran, weakening its currency and worsening living conditions. However, intelligence reports suggest that economic pressure alone may not compel Iran's hard‑line leadership to relinquish power.

Other Trump officials have also relocated to military housing for various security reasons. Rubio, Hegseth, and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved to Fort McNair or Joint Base Anacostia‑Bolling after their private residences were publicly disclosed or faced protests. Unlike Bessent, the move was not linked to Iranian threats.

Implications for U.S. Officials and Future Actions

The relocation underscores growing concerns among U.S. officials about Iranian plots against American officials. In 2024, federal prosecutors charged Farhad Shakeri, an alleged IRGC operative, with a plot to kill President Donald Trump in retaliation for the 2020 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani. Iranian threats also targeted other individuals involved in that operation.

The move signals a broader shift toward securing senior civilian officials on military premises. The Atlantic reported in October that at least six senior political appointees were living in Washington‑area military housing, a trend that may strain resources traditionally reserved for military personnel. As the Trump administration continues its push against Iran, further security measures for officials are expected as U.S. officials monitor Iranian activity.