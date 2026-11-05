Treasury Sanctions Prince Group Network in Cyber Fraud Crackdown

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 46 targets linked to the Prince Group and associated fraud networks, targeting illicit proceeds from online scams and human trafficking operations.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on dozens of individuals and companies connected to international criminal operations accused of defrauding Americans through online scams. This move marks a significant escalation by the Trump administration as it moves to dismantle the financial networks supporting cyber-enabled fraud, money laundering, and human trafficking. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated 46 targets, including four individuals and 41 entities that support the business network of the Prince Group. The Prince Group is a transnational criminal organization that the United States had previously sanctioned for its involvement in similar illicit activities. OFAC also designated a Malaysian individual accused of operating an Africa-based scam network that defrauded Americans.

Scale of Fraud and Financial Mechanisms

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that cyber scam syndicates continue to steal billions of dollars from American victims while relying on sophisticated international business networks to launder their illicit proceeds. Bessent emphasized that the Treasury remains committed to dismantling every layer of these organizations, from their leadership to the corporate structures and financial facilitators that enable them to operate with impunity. The November 5 sanctions build on previous Treasury actions taken on October 14, 2025, and June 23, 2026, which targeted Prince Group leadership, affiliated companies, and financial facilitators. According to the department, Prince Group-affiliated actors have generated billions of dollars in illicit proceeds through digital asset investment scams, romance scams, and other online fraud targeting Americans and victims worldwide.

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Many of these operations have been linked to large-scale scam compounds in Southeast Asia, where trafficked and coerced workers are forced to carry out online fraud. Criminal proceeds are subsequently laundered through international networks of shell companies, offshore holding companies, financial facilitators, and digital asset transactions to conceal their origins and move the funds into the legitimate financial system. Treasury said the newly sanctioned individuals and companies helped sustain Prince Group's operations following earlier sanctions by managing offshore corporate structures, concealing beneficial ownership, facilitating commercial activities, and providing administrative and financial services to senior executives.

Targeted Executives and Legal Strategy

Among those sanctioned is Qiu Yong, whom Treasury identified as a key Prince Group member responsible for controlling multiple companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong on behalf of the organization. Qiu previously worked for a company controlled by Prince Group leader Chen Zhi, who was sanctioned in October 2025, and holds passports from multiple jurisdictions, including Cambodia, St. Lucia, and Türkiye. Treasury identified Qiu as the beneficial owner of several offshore companies controlling Hong Kong businesses involved in money lending, wine distribution, and other commercial ventures. The sanctioned companies include Premium Financial Limited, Solar Scape Financial Limited, and several businesses connected to the wine industry.

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Qiu also controls multiple British Virgin Islands-registered shelf companies. Another sanctioned individual, Zhao Mengyao, also known as Amy Zhao, serves as Qiu's personal assistant, company secretary, and co-director of multiple Hong Kong companies ultimately controlled by him. Treasury said Qiu and Zhao are shareholders of Mighty Divine Trust Hong Kong Limited, which is directed by Zhou Yun, a previously sanctioned financial assistant and wealth manager for Prince Group leader Chen Zhi. Qiu, Zhao, and 14 companies associated with Qiu were included in Thursday's sanctions. Treasury also targeted Cambodian national He Yujing, the wife of previously sanctioned Prince Group executive Chen Bo, and Cambodian Prince Group associate Visal Pang.

Enforcement Actions and Next Steps

According to the department, Chen transferred ownership of his Tokyo mansion to He following the October 2025 sanctions against Prince Group members. Some of the sanctioned individuals also participated in activities intended to circumvent previous sanctions, including transferring property and maintaining ownership of companies on behalf of previously designated Prince Group leaders. The sanctions advance President Donald Trump's March 6, 2026, Executive Order 14390, titled Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens. This executive order directs the federal government to use available tools against foreign-backed criminal networks exploiting Americans through cybercrime, cyber-enabled fraud, and extortion.

The actions were coordinated with the FBI's New York and Honolulu field offices, the Justice Department's Scam Center Strike Force, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska. Authorities from the British Virgin Islands and United Kingdom also provided assistance in these enforcement efforts. By targeting the specific corporate shells and key personnel managing these offshore assets, the Treasury aims to disrupt the operational capacity of these criminal enterprises. The designation of Qiu Yong and his associates demonstrates the administration's focus on piercing the corporate veils used to hide beneficial ownership and facilitate global financial crimes.