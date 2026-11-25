The intruder gained access to a limited subset of systems, leading to the unit taking some offline as a precaution.

The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Unit has confirmed it is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after an intruder gained access to a limited number of systems. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network , which collects the financial industry's suspicious activity reports, disclosed the incident on Tuesday.

FinCEN said the incident "resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems," which caused it to take some systems offline as a precaution. Newsweek has approached FinCEN for comment via email but did not receive an immediate response. FinCEN has yet to disclose the scale of the disruption, but filed order FIN-2026-R002 on the same day it disclosed the incident.

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This order grants a "temporary, limited exceptive relief in response to a service disruption that is hindering filers' ability to adhere to reporting obligations.

" The rule specifically affects banks and other financial institutions that filed certain reports through Secure Data Transfer Mode by November 18, as well as businesses and people who are required to report ownership information to FinCEN. Due to the disruption, those who would have filed between November 18 and December 29 must now submit by December 30. FinCEN’s order states it may modify or extend the order at its discretion.

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FinCEN confirmed filers can use the Financial Institutions Hotline which the Treasury unit said was not impacted by the service disruption. The bureau, which gathers financial transaction information for law enforcement and keeps records of suspicious activity reports filed by banks, has not confirmed when the incident began or was detected.

Due to the size, reach, speed, and accessibility of the U.S. financial system, financial institutions such as FinCEN are "attractive targets to traditional criminals, cybercriminals, terrorists, and state actors" the bureau’s website notes. The reports created under the Bank Secrecy Act contain digital clues that can help law enforcement investigate cybercrime. These clues, including IP addresses and cryptocurrency wallet details, can help identify criminals, find victims and trace illegal funds. This is a developing story.

More to follow. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and Emma Lee-SangThe Financial Crimes Enforcement Network , which collects the financial industry's suspicious activity reports, disclosed the incident on Tuesday. FinCEN said the incident"resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems," which caused it to take some systems offline as a precaution. FinCEN has yet to disclose the scale of the disruption, but filed order FIN-2026-R002 on the same day it disclosed the incident.

This order grants a"temporary, limited exceptive relief in response to a service disruption that is hindering filers' ability to adhere to reporting obligations.

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" The rule specifically affects banks and other financial institutions that filed certain reports through Secure Data Transfer Mode by November 18, as well as businesses and people who are required to report ownership information to FinCEN. Due to the disruption, those who would have filed between November 18 and December 29 must now submit by December 30. FinCEN’s order states it may modify or extend the order at its discretion.

FinCEN confirmed filers can use the Financial Institutions Hotline which the Treasury unit said was not impacted by the service disruption. The bureau, which gathers financial transaction information for law enforcement and keeps records of suspicious activity reports filed by banks, has not confirmed when the incident began or was detected.

Due to the size, reach, speed, and accessibility of the U.S. financial system, financial institutions such as FinCEN are"attractive targets to traditional criminals, cybercriminals, terrorists, and state actors" the bureau’s website notes. The reports created under the Bank Secrecy Act contain digital clues that can help law enforcement investigate cybercrime. These clues, including IP addresses and cryptocurrency wallet details, can help identify criminals, find victims and trace illegal funds.