Treasury Report Links SPLC Hate Labels to Bank Debanking Decisions

A U.S. Treasury Department account reveals that major banks used Southern Poverty Law Center hate group designations to deny financial seRvices to conservative clients.

A federal investigation by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency has uncovered direct evidence that major American financial institutions relied on the Southern Poverty Law Center's hate group classifications when denying banking services to conservative individuals and organizations. The findings, detailed in a report from the U.S. Treasury Department, contradict recent assertions by the SPLC that claims of anti-Christian debanking were mere conspiracy theories.

Treasury Findings on Financial Discrimination

The report indicates that the SPLC's labeling operations politically influenced debanking decisions at prominent banks including PNC Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and TD Bank. Federal investigators determined that these institutions frequently based their choices to cut off disfavored customers on the SPLC's designation of specific groups as hate groups operating within America. This practice directly impacts clients seeking to support Christian groups or individuals financially, with the government finding that such actions constituted discrimination based on political or religious beliefs.

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Specific Cases at Major Banks

Officials identified concrete examples of this trend during their oversight review. In late 2021, PNC Bank declined to issue a line of credit to a media company citing reputation risk concerns regarding its conservative owners. Internal emails revealed that bank employees noted one owner's foundation had funded Christian conservative groups identified as hate groups by the SPLC. One employee explicitly stated a hard no position, arguing it was difficult to justify aligning with a company whose owners held opinions contrary to the bank's values.

Similarly, WePay, a now-defunct subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase, terminated an account in July 2021 that was utilized to raise funds for a legal challenge by a devout Christian against certain anti-discrimination laws. The payment processor escalated the matter to reputational risk officers before closing the crowdfunding account. Auditors found that WePay screened clients against terms developed by the institution, which included names of hate groups identified by the SPLC for perceived non-mainstream social or religious views.

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SPLC Denials and Legal Troubles

The Southern Poverty Law Center had previously dismissed allegations of institutional debanking as imaginary threats existing only in the minds of Christian supremacists known as dominionists. The organization alleged that mainstream Christian conservative legal firms, such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, were pushing conspiratorial claims of Christian victimhood. The SPLC claimed that banks were not colluding with regulators but rather acting independently, despite the Treasury report suggesting otherwise.

This revelation adds to the significant challenges facing the SPLC, which is already confronting criminal conspiracy charges. In April, the organization was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly using donor funds to finance the activities of extremist groups it purported to dismantle. Prosecutors allege the SPLC manufactured hate narratives to boost its revenue by paying operatives to embed themselves in neo-Nazi groups.

Impact on Conservative Financial Access

The discovery that banks monitored for prohibited activities using search terms like MAGA, Make America Great, and America First highlights the systematic nature of these denials. WePay outlined specific categories of vendors for which it would not process payments if businesses engaged in conduct perceived as hateful, racially bigoted, or violent. These operational guidelines, informed by external advocacy group labels, have effectively restricted financial access for numerous conservative entities across the country.