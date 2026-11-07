Treasury Project Fear Analysis Andy Burnham Brexit EU

The Treasury faces pressure to conduct a new economic analysis of Andy Burnham's Brexit plans, reigniting fears of Project Fear tactics as stakeholders debate UK-EU ties.

Whitehall sources indicate that the Treasury is preparing to conduct a comprehensive economic assessment regarding Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham's proposed strategies for deepening United Kingdom relations with the European Union. This move aims to outline the potential financial benefits of various future trade scenarios, a step that has immediately reignited heated political debate over the direction of post-Brexit Britain. Critics argue that this initiative mirrors the controversial ' Project Fear' tactics employed during the 2016 referendum campaign, suggesting a renewed effort to influence public opinion through economic warning narratives.

Treasury Analysis Mechanism And Economic Scope

The core of the Treasury's potential involvement involves requesting officials to evaluate a range of options for Britain's future economic relationship with the European Union. The goal is to provide a factual basis for the ongoing political discourse regarding how significantly the nation should pursue closer alignment with Brussels. This analytical approach is designed to inform the debate on the extent of 'unpicking' previous Brexit arrangements, offering a structured framework for understanding the financial implications of different policy paths.

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By examining multiple scenarios, the Treasury intends to move beyond speculative rhetoric and provide data-driven insights into how revised trade and regulatory ties might impact national prosperity. The analysis would cover a spectrum of outcomes, ranging from minimal adjustments to significant integration, allowing policymakers and the public to weigh the potential gains against the costs of such transitions.

Stakeholder Reactions To Project Fear Comparisons

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has publicly condemned the initiative, describing it as a revival of 'Project Fear all over again.' He argued that claims regarding the economic benefits of closer EU ties lack evidentiary support, stating that the UK has already 'outgrown the EU.' His critique reflects a broader skepticism among hardline Brexit supporters who view such analyses as politically motivated attempts to reverse course rather than genuine economic inquiries.

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Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith issued a stern warning against the Treasury engaging in what he termed 'Project Fear in reverse.' He expressed concern that the department might be used to manufacture fear regarding economic decline if the UK does not rapidly reintegrate with European structures. This sentiment echoes the intense scrutiny faced by Treasury publications during the 2016 referendum, when the department's predictions of a 'profound shock' to the economy following a Leave vote dominated the news cycle.

Historical Context Of 2016 Economic Predictions

The comparison to previous Treasury assessments is rooted in the department's 2016 report, which forecasted that leaving the EU would plunge the UK into a deep recession. The document predicted house prices could fall by up to 18 percent and unemployment might jump by up to 820,000. While investment platform AJ Bell recently reviewed these predictions, noting that the Treasury was correct to anticipate a fall in the value of the pound, they also noted that neither the 'shock' nor 'severe shock' scenarios proved entirely accurate in the long term.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently supported the argument for closer economic ties, stating in an interview that more open trade with nearest neighbors would be beneficial for UK growth. Mayor Andy Burnham seized on these comments to justify his push for a new deal with Brussels, citing the Governor's views as validation for the need to reopen the Brexit conversation. Burnham met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2026, signaling a diplomatic push for renewed dialogue.

Real World Impact On Growth And Policy

The debate has immediate implications for economic policy and public understanding of Brexit's legacy. While the Prime Minister claimed that a new food and farming deal could boost UK GDP by 0.4 percent, equating to £12 billion annually, the Treasury has refused to publish the underlying analysis for this figure, citing the need for it to be released 'in due course.' This lack of transparency has fueled accusations that the government is selectively using economic data to support its preferred narrative.

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Shanker Singham, a former government trade adviser and chairman of The Growth Commission, criticized the push for an EU reset as being based on 'flawed assumptions and bogus calculations.' He argued that the proposal is being sold to the British public without robust economic justification. Meanwhile, a Treasury source clarified that the department had not yet formally been asked to draw up a new comprehensive analysis, though the political pressure to provide such clarity continues to mount as Burnham prepares to launch a 'conversation' at a UK-EU summit in Brussels later this month.