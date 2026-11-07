Treasury Plans Project Fear-Style Analysis of Andy Burnham's EU Options

The Treasury will assess the economic benefits of options for EU relations, prompting Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Andrew Griffith to warn of a return to Project Fear tactics.

The Treasury is preparing a new analysis of Britain's possible future relationship with the European Union, prompting critics to compare it to the Project Fear campaign of the 2016 referendum. Whitehall sources said Treasury officials will be asked to set out the potential economic benefits of a range of options, a move led by the Treasury as part of the government's push tied to Andy Burnham's wider plans for closer EU ties. One insider said the work was designed to 'inform the debate' over how far Britain should go in unpicking Brexit.

The revelation triggered warnings that Labour is planning to revive the tactics of the referendum campaign in a bid to bring the country back into the EU. Critics argue that the Treasury's involvement risks repeating the approach used before the 2016 vote, when the department's forecasts became a central part of the Remain argument.

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Treasury Analysis Revives Project Fear Concerns

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said the initiative 'sounds like Project Fear all over again'. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said there is no limit to Andy Burnham's ambitions when he talks about getting closer to the EU. He also argued that claims about the UK's economic performance are without evidence, adding that Britain has outgrown the EU.

Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith also warned the Treasury against 'giving us Project Fear in reverse'. His remarks put the department's neutrality at the centre of the dispute, with Conservative figures questioning whether a new assessment could be presented as objective after the 2016 experience.

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Past Treasury Forecasts Under Scrutiny

In the run-up to the 2016 vote, the Treasury produced an analysis claiming that Britain would suffer a 'profound shock' if it voted to leave the European Union. The document said the UK would be plunged into a deep recession, with house prices falling by up to 18 per cent and unemployment jumping by up to 820,000.

A review of those predictions by the investment platform AJ Bell this year found that the Treasury had been right to forecast a fall in the value of the pound. However, AJ Bell added that neither of the Treasury's short-term 'shock' or 'severe shock' scenarios proved totally accurate. That mixed record is now being cited by both supporters and opponents of a new assessment.

Burnham Pushes Debate and Cites Bank of England

Andy Burnham is pushing for a fresh debate about Britain's relationship with the European Union, arguing that closer ties could boost economic growth. He met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2026. Mr Burnham has previously said in May that reopening the Brexit debate was 'the last thing we should do right now', but he now plans to use a UK-EU summit in Brussels this month to launch a 'conversation'.

The Prime Minister claimed this week that a new food and farming deal would boost the UK's GDP by 0.4 per cent over time, equal to £12billion a year. However, the Treasury has refused to publish the analysis on which that figure is based. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey also said the UK would benefit from closer ties with Europe, telling the BBC that more open trade with the EU would improve growth. He added: 'My view is yes, it would.'

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In a separate BBC interview on Friday night, Mr Burnham said: 'The governor of the Bank of England said yesterday that getting closer to Europe again would bring growth. And that is what I'm trying to do.' Shanker Singham, a former government trade adviser and chairman of The Growth Commission, rejected that case, saying the EU reset is being sold to the British people on flawed assumptions and bogus calculations.

Treasury Response and Pending Publication

A Treasury source said the department had not yet been asked to draw up a new analysis of potential EU options. A spokesman said the analysis of the new food and farming deal would be published 'in due course', without giving a specific date. Until that document appears, the gap between the government's 0.4 per cent growth estimate and the absence of published modelling is likely to remain central to the debate ahead of the UK-EU summit in Brussels this month.