New Treasury and IRS regulations clarify automatic enrollment in certain workplace retirement plans, including contribution rates, exemptions and employee opt-outs.

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Financial expert Rachel Cruze warns young adults to avoid ‘quick wins’ to wealthMary Julia Koch: What is the 'crush recession'? Gen Z dating trends explainedIRS raises 401 contribution limit by $1,000 for 2027 as retirement savings caps increase The Treasury Department and IRS have issued final regulations requiring automatic enrollment in certain workplace retirement plans, implementing a provision of the SECURE 2.0 Act aimed at expanding retirement savings.

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Treasury estimates the law's automatic-enrollment expansion will increase retirement savings by an average of $4.2 billion annually over the 2023–2032 period. The rules cover certain 401 and 403 retirement plans, outlining how eligible employees will automatically contribute a portion of their pay unless they choose otherwise. Under the final regulations, covered plans generally must automatically enroll eligible employees at a contribution rate of 3% of pay.

After an initial participation period, the default rate generally must rise by at least one percentage point annually until it reaches at least 10%, subject to a 15% maximum. The final regulations generally apply to retirement plan years beginning after Dec. 31, 2027, giving employers time to make administrative changes, Treasury said.

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"A financially secure retirement is a cornerstone of the American Dream, and every worker deserves the opportunity to achieve it," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the release. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking from the Cash Room at the Treasury Department on August 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"Today’s rules help more American families and workers build retirement savings while keeping them in control of their contributions, and give employers the clarity and flexibility to invest in their employees’ futures. " The department said the regulations clarify statutory exceptions for qualifying small and new businesses, governmental plans, church plans and SIMPLE 401 plans.

The regulations allow certain required notices to be combined and reduce annual notice requirements for qualifying employees who are not participating. Those employees must still receive annual reminders and any plan documents they are entitled to request.