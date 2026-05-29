Treasury Department Investigates CodePink and Hasan Piker Over Cuba Trip Amid Sanctions Compliance Review

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has initiated an inquiry into CodePink and Hasan Piker's March trip to Cuba, examining possible sanctions violations. CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin confirmed the request for information, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized accountability for nonprofits supporting unlawful activities, reflecting a broader administration crackdown on foreign policy activism.

The Treasury Department 's Office of Foreign Assets Control ( OFAC ) has launched an inquiry into the March trip to Cuba by activist organization CodePink and political streamer Hasan Piker .

The investigation, which may involve an administrative subpoena, focuses on whether the trip violated U.S. sanctions laws that restrict American financial transactions with the Cuban government and require licensing for authorized activities. CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin publicly confirmed the inquiry, stating that a request for detailed information was sent to co-founder Jodie Evans but landed in the organization's spam folder, making it appear unofficial. Benjamin acknowledged the seriousness of the request due to the volume of information sought.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking about the broader regulatory environment, emphasized that nonprofit organizations and their fiscal sponsors cannot shield themselves from legal accountability if they support unlawful activity or political violence. This stance reflects the Trump administration's intensified scrutiny of activist groups operating in foreign-policy spaces, following recent events such as the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. The administration argues that grants and resources funneled to violent or rights-suppressing entities render the sponsoring organizations responsible.

Bessent indicated that significant progress has been made and expects further developments in the weeks ahead. The inquiry into CodePink and Piker's Cuba trip fits within a coordinated effort by Treasury officials to examine compliance with sanctions laws and other federal restrictions. The incident has drawn public attention, including a chaotic confrontation at a Washington dinner where CodePink activists cornered Secretary Bessent, chanting accusations about 'blood on your hands.

' Meanwhile, legal experts, such as Fox News senior investigations editor Asra Nomani, have analyzed U.S. foreign influence laws and potential sanctions violations that could arise from such trips. The case underscores the heightened federal focus on nonprofit networks' oversight of sponsored projects, activists, and international campaigns, signaling a shift toward stricter enforcement of regulations governing interactions with sanctioned countries like Cuba





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Codepink Hasan Piker Treasury Department OFAC Cuba Sanctions Nonprofit Investigation Scott Bessent Medea Benjamin U.S. Sanctions Foreign Influence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin news: BTC could fall much lower as $150 billion Treasury operation nearsFund manager Michael Kramer says a $150 billion liquidity drain from upcoming U.S. Treasury operations could push bitcoin sharply lower.

Read more »

Treasury Pushes Draft of $250 Trump Bill Amid Legislative EffortThe Treasury and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing are preparing designs for a $250 note featuring Donald Trump after a bill introduced by Rep Joe Wilson seeks to authorize the denomination and waive the rule barring living persons from U.S. currency.

Read more »

US Treasury rolls out Trump Accounts app nationwideThe U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Thursday it had launched Trump ​Accounts on app stores nationwide, advancing a policy initiative that aims to create millions of investment accounts for children.

Read more »

'HODL': Head of Biggest Bitcoin Treasury Michael Saylor Reaffirms Strategy Amid $2.4 Billion Paper LossMichael Saylor calls for 'HODL' as Bitcoin drops below $73,000, pushing Strategy's 843,738 BTC portfolio into a $2.47 billion paper loss amid rising US PCE inflation.

Read more »