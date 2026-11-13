Treasury Bans Aid Recipients from Sending Remittances Abroad

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent bans federal benefit recipients from wiring money overseas to combat fraud and terror funding, targeting remittances to Somalia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced a new regulatory restriction prohibiting migrants who receive federal social assistance from transferring U.S. dollars to foreign countries. This directive forms part of a targeted crackdown on perceived abuses of federal social benefits within the state of Minnesota. The Treasury Department is coordinating with the Internal Revenue Service to conduct audits on specific banks suspected of facilitating money laundering activities related to these transfers.

Banning Remittances From Aid Recipients

Secretary Bessent stated that funds sent from the Somali community in Minnesota to Somalia have allegedly reached the Muslim terror group Al-Shabaab. To prevent this, the Treasury will implement a new compliance requirement where individuals wiring money through money service businesses must check a box indicating whether they are currently on public assistance. If the box is checked, the department will begin enforcing a prohibition on sending those specific funds out of the country.

Also read Nearly 1 in 5 food stamp recipients could lose benefits under Trump proposal

During an interview on Fox News, Bessent outlined the strict logic behind the new policy. He declared that anyone wiring money abroad must face scrutiny regarding the source of their funds. Bessent suggested that if an individual is sending large sums, their benefits must be cut, or they may be part of a conspiracy. The Treasury intends to investigate the origin of every dollar leaving the country through these channels to ensure transparency.

Investigating Financial Fraud And Terror Links

The Internal Revenue Service will play a central role in enforcing these rules by auditing financial institutions under suspicion of aiding money laundering. Bessent emphasized that the Treasury is deploying all available tools to end what he described as egregious and unchecked fraud. The goal is to hold perpetrators accountable for diverting public assistance funds toward illegal activities or foreign terror organizations.

Advertisement

Bessent clarified that the restrictions are not absolute for everyone. He noted that individuals can still send funds abroad if they can prove the legitimate source of their money. The Treasury aims to recover stolen funds and prosecute fraudulent criminals while preventing future scandals. This investigation will be conducted state by state to identify and dismantle similar schemes across the nation.

Economic Impact And Future Enforcement

The removal of remittances from the U.S. economy has significant financial implications, with migrants sending as much as $200 billion outside the country annually. This figure includes both legal and illegal migrants sending money earned in the United States to their home countries. The new policy targets a segment of this flow that the Treasury believes is compromised by fraud and national security risks.

Secretary Bessent expressed an unwavering commitment to recovering these stolen funds and ensuring such schemes do not recur. The Treasury will continue to monitor and investigate similar financial flows on a state-by-state basis. This move signals a shift toward stricter oversight of cross-border payments involving federal social benefits, particularly in regions with high volumes of remittance transfers.